Tint World® opens first franchise for the Badger State in Menomonee Falls

The fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise introduces drives in the Milwaukee area to its leading aftermarket styling and performance services

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, introduces its premium automotive aftermarket services to automobile owners in Wisconsin with the opening of its new location in Menomonee Falls.

The first Tint World location in the Badger State, owned and operated by Eric Metzger, provides drivers throughout the Milwaukee area with a comprehensive selection of world-class styling and performance services, including window tinting, ceramic coatings, paint protection films, audio and security, custom vinyl wraps and graphics, to name a few.

"Tint World's commitment to quality, value and convenience resonates with customers here in Wisconsin," Metzger said. "The proven franchise systems and support Tint World provides truly empower franchisees to hit the ground running and make the most of their opportunities, and automotive enthusiasts from all over Milwaukee benefit from the company's strategic vision for success and growth."

Tint World Menomonee Falls, located at N88 W15176, Main St, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051, serves Milwaukee and the surrounding area, including Germantown, Sussex, Pewaukee, Waukesha, Brookfield and West Bend. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Menomonee Falls, call (262) 345-4420 or visit the store online.

"Eric is an amazing ambassador for the Tint World brand," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "We're proud of the passion and dedication he shows and look forward to continuing to build our presence in such a great market."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World