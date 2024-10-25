Tint World® Earns Prestigious Spot on South Florida Business Journal's Private 100 List

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ celebrates prestigious ranking among the most successful companies in the region

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has earned a spot on the South Florida Business Journal's 2024 Private 100 list, recognizing the top private companies in the Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade tri-county region based on growth and revenue.

Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World, speaks to franchise owners at the 2024 annual convention.

"I always dreamed of starting and growing a thriving business in Florida," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "To be included on this list of elite companies reflects our dedication to excellence for our customers and franchise owners both in our home state and nationwide. Each new location we open not only provides drivers with the latest trends and technology in automotive styling, but it provides a business opportunity for each individual owner and introduces more jobs into the community."

So far in 2024, the nation's fastest-growing automotive styling franchise has opened 14 new locations and entered three new states. In 2023, a record 22 Tint World locations earned at least $1 million, with three topping the $2 million mark.

"Over the past year we've continued to build on our own record success and have introduced the brand in new states," said Bonfiglio. "The overall growth and success of Tint World is a reflection of the dedication each franchisee has to serving their communities with the highest quality products and service."

Recent partnerships with leading global brands Xpel, Transitiv and Netsertive as well as multiple strategic leadership hires helped drive Tint World's continuing success.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is a leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services, operating locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

