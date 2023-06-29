Tint World® Expanding to Washington State with Bremerton Store

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise will introduce their line of window tint, custom audio solutions and more to drivers in central Washington.

BREMERTON, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, continues its rapid expansion into new markets with its first location in Washington state.

Tint World® Bremerton, owned by father and son team Lewis and Nate Pollack, provides drivers and automotive enthusiasts throughout central Washington with premium auto aftermarket accessories and styling services, including the industry's most trusted window tint and advanced paint protection film, detailing services, custom audio and electronics solutions, performance upgrades, and more.

"We are thrilled to be opening Tint World's first location in Washington State," said owner Lewis Pollack. "Nate and I were searching for a reliable automotive business that we could run together, and Tint World®'s proven franchise system gave us the tools we needed to achieve this goal. Their expert knowledge, dynamic marketing support and full operations and training team will make it easy to enjoy success as a family-owned and -operated business."

The state-of-the-art facility will offer unique Nano Ceramic Coating packages to keep the Pacific Northwest rain from taking its toll on vehicles as well as custom audio and lighting packages to make drivers' vehicles stand out from the crowd.

"Lewis and Nate are ambitious owners who are not only taking us into new territory but are already eyeing multi-unit growth in Washington," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World® President and CEO. "We know this father-son duo will make an impact in their market thanks to their passion and eagerness to rely on our world-class franchisee support and training. Tint World® gives franchise owners innovative and repeatable processes that ensure they hit the ground running and see results quickly and efficiently."

Tint World® Bremerton, located at 6747 State Highway 303 NE, Bremerton, WA 98311, serves Silverdale, Bangor, Tracyton, Poulsbo, Port Orchard, Gilberton, Brownsville, Sheridan, Fairview and Illahee. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (360) 360-2132 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/wa/bremerton-140/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance, and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services for residential, commercial, and marine applications. With locations spanning the U.S. and abroad, there are countless franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels, and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

