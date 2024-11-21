Tint World® expands in Wisconsin with Verona location

The second National Automotive Styling Centers™ location in the Badger State, Tint World Verona brings premium tinting and aftermarket upgrades for drivers and outdoor enthusiasts

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its presence in Wisconsin with the opening of its second location in the state.

Tint World Verona is owned and operated by local native and experienced real estate agent Jake Schubert in partnership with Taylor and Morgan Behnke. Taylor brings a background in industrial engineering, while Morgan is a certified professional accountant.

"I've always known what a gem Verona is, so it's been meaningful to help people find and make their home here in the community I also love and call home," Schubert said. "Residents of Verona love our hometown feel, but also want premium auto and marine services for lake life and outdoor recreation, such as off-roading. We're proud to bring these world-class products to give residents the best of both."

The Schubert-Behnke Tint World location provides premium automotive styling and tinting, performance upgrades and aftermarket products, such as custom audio and wheels to drivers throughout Verona, including Fitchburg, Oregon, Paoli, Five Points, West Middleton and Mount Vernon.

"When people open a Tint World location in their hometown communities, we take their trust in us as a brand and business mentor seriously," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "This dynamic trio is starting strong using Tint World's proven systems for success to build their team, which will also support their growth goals to add more locations."

Tint World Verona is located at 1200 John P Livesey Blvd, Ste 101, Verona, WI 53593. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Verona, call 608-620-0953 or visit the store online.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

