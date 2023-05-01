Tint World® expands presence in California with new franchise in Agoura Hills

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise will introduce their line of window tint, custom audio solutions and more to drivers in western Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Agoura Hills, California.

Owned and operated by Habib and Melody Golshayan, Tint World® Agoura Hills will serve drivers and auto enthusiasts throughout western Los Angeles County and offers premium automotive aftermarket performance and style accessories and services, including the industry's most reliable window-tinting solutions.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Agoura Hills, California.

"Melody and I were seeking a reliable, proven path into owning a franchise, and Tint World®'s award-winning franchisee support system, training and robust marketing made them the easy choice for us," Habib said. "We look forward to delivering an industry-leading catalog of products and services to Agoura Hills and the surrounding cities, and we're confident that drivers will love and trust our expert team of technicians that will install performance upgrades, security systems, ultra-premium window tint, Nano Ceramic Coatings and more."

Tint World® Agoura Hills, located at 30601 Canwood St Ste B, Agoura Hills, California 91301, serves Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Malibu, Oak Park, Newbury Park, Woodland Hills, Camarillo, Cornell and Simi Valley. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (818) 459-9314 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/agoura-hills-127/.

"We're thrilled to continue our growth in California as we welcome Habib and Melody into the Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "This power couple is committed not just to success in franchising but to excellent customer service and delivering the best aftermarket automotive solutions that our proven franchise system provides to the communities around Agoura Hills. Thanks to our innovative, worldclass franchisee support, Tint World® owners like Habib and Melody can stand out from the competition and have the edge they need to succeed."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World