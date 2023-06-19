Tint World® Greensboro Renovates, Relaunches Under New Ownership

New owners Shawn McMaster, Jaysen McMaster Foreman and Candi Krueger introduce updated Tint World® Greensboro with new management, refreshed product line

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their success in North Carolina, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, announces an ownership change and refresh to the company's Greensboro location.

Tint World® Greensboro is the second Tint World® location in North Carolina owned by Shawn McMaster, Jaysen McMaster Foreman, and Candi Krueger. They continue to provide premium automotive aftermarket styling services for auto enthusiasts and residents throughout the Greensboro area and welcome a new general manager, Chris Bivens, to operate the location. Bivens is the Guinness World Record holder for most vehicles tinted in eight hours, and he has over 15 years of experience in the industry, including 10 years managing tinting businesses.

"Candi, Jaysen and I recently opened the Fayetteville location, and we're thrilled to be at the helm in Greensboro as well," said Shawn McMaster. "We knew that Chris's proven skills and experience in tinting would be a perfect match for Tint World®'s world-class offerings, and with him serving as general manager, we're confident that Tint World® Greensboro will surpass the expectations of our customers."

Tint World® Greensboro also offers a refreshed 12-volt product line, including audio, visual, navigation, alarms and more, and has recruited new specialized talent to enhance service and installation offerings for this line.

"Shawn, Jaysen and Candi are great examples of our proven franchise system empowering growth through multi-unit ownership," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They're already finding success in Fayetteville, and through trusting in our reliable processes, they are taking Greensboro to the next level as well. I can speak for the entire Tint World® leadership team when I say that we expect to hear about first-class service in Greensboro and can't wait to see what the future holds for these committed, driven owners."

Tint World® Greensboro, located at 4407 Landover Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407, serves Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Mebane, Summerfield, Winston-Salem, Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Archdale, Kernersville, and Gibsonville. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (336) 899-8395 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/greensboro-029/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance, and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services for residential, commercial, and marine applications. With locations spanning the U.S. and abroad, there are countless franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels, and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

