Tint World® launches in Louisville, accelerates growth in Kentucky

Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville while planning two additional area locations for the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, today announced the opening of a new location in Louisville, Kentucky.

Owners and husband-and-wife team Scott and Susan Hellervik will be the first in the state to own multiple units, with plans to open two additional Tint World franchise locations in the Louisville area.

Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, introducing the area to the national franchise’s expansive lineup of premium automotive aftermarket solutions.
Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, introducing the area to the national franchise's expansive lineup of premium automotive aftermarket solutions.

Tint World Louisville will offer premium automotive aftermarket services and accessories to drivers and automotive enthusiasts including the industry's leading window tint solutions, automotive paint protection films, custom wheels and tires, audio and video upgrades, safety and security technology, lighting enhancements, detailing services and more.

"Knowing that Scott and Susan are coming into the Tint World family with immediate and exciting plans for growth makes them a perfect fit for our brand and gives us tremendous confidence in the impact they'll have in Kentucky," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Their decision to open two additional locations in the Louisville area reflects our commitment to be the top automotive franchise in the world, and we look forward to seeing them enhance the driving experience for individuals throughout Louisville."

Prior to opening Tint World Louisville, Scott worked in IT for one of the country's largest hospital networks. Susan is a nurse practitioner by trade.  The couple brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in technology, management and leadership skills to this new journey with Tint World.

"Susan and I see enormous potential to combine our experiences and meet the automotive aftermarket needs of drivers in Louisville," Scott said. "We look forward to ensuring a seamless blend of technical expertise and heartfelt care for our customers as we provide world-class automotive styling and customization solutions to our community."

Tint World Louisville, located at 4143 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40218, offers an array of premium aftermarket products and serves the Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, Jeffersontown, and Shepherdsville areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store, call (502) 632-9006 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ky/louisville-172/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or  https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

