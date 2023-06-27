Tint World® launches new location in Brookfield, Connecticut

As the second franchise location in Connecticut, Tint World® Brookfield introduces northern Fairfield County drivers to their industry-leading lineup of premium aftermarket automotive styling solutions

BROOKFIELD, Conn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Brookfield, marking the second location in Connecticut.

Tint World® Brookfield is owned by military and law enforcement veteran, and automotive enthusiast Jamil Payne, introducing northern Fairfield County to the aftermarket automotive styling services they provide. The business will offer a comprehensive selection of top aftermarket products from the most popular and trusted brands, including solutions for window tint, paint protection films, nano ceramic coatings, custom audio and lighting, remote start and security, wheels and tires, and much more.

"When I set out to choose a franchise, I knew I wanted a proven, stable system, and Tint World®'s financial reporting stood out," Payne said. "I also wanted to pursue a career doing something I loved, so my passion for cars helped make Tint World® the easy choice. Thanks to our carefully chosen assortment of ultra-premium window tint, safety and security technology, nano ceramic coatings, performance upgrades and more, I'm confident that drivers in Brookfield and beyond will find something to help preserve their investment and keep them excited about every drive, whether it's a daily commute or their next family road trip."

Tint World® Brookfield, located at 450 Federal Road, Unit 6, Brookfield, Connecticut 06804, serves Danbury, Bethel, Newtown, New Milford, New Fairfield, Bridgewater, Ridgefield, and Redding. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (203) 504-9998 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ct/brookfield-148/.

"Jamil's passion for the industry, work ethic, and drive to succeed makes him a perfect match for our rapidly growing franchise family at Tint World®," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our franchise system is also an excellent investment for veterans like Jamil, and we're proud to say that Tint World® is included on an exclusive list of Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review. The character of those that have protected our freedoms by serving in the armed forces is a perfect fit for our system, and we have no doubt that Jamil will lead his store to serve the Brookfield community with integrity and unmatched customer service."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

