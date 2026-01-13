Tint World® Named Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

Leading Automotive Styling Franchise Secures the #1 Category Ranking and Jumps 24 Spots in its Overall Ranking Since Last Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 47 years, The Franchise 500® has been recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, and placement in the ranking has been a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry. In the 2026 Franchise 500®, Tint World earned the #1 ranking in the Window Tinting category and ranked #206 overall—climbing 24 spots from last year. This achievement showcases the brand's outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.

Tint World Ranks #1 in Category

"Being ranked for the 13th consecutive year in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® is an incredible honor, especially being recognized as #1 in our category," said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World. "We wouldn't be where we are today without the dedication of our franchise owners, the trust of our customers, and the strong relationships we've built along the way. This accomplishment reflects the strength of our model, the passion behind our brand, and our continued commitment to supporting our franchisees as we grow."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

Over its 47 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. Tint World's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Tint World® has consistently been recognized among the top automotive styling franchise brands, with a reputation for high-quality service, multiple revenue streams, and a systems-driven business model that supports long-term franchisee success.

To view Tint World in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13th. For more information on Tint World® and available franchise opportunities, please visit www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

SOURCE Tint World