Tint World® Named One of 2023's Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur

BOCA RATON, Fla. , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, was recognized as one of the Best of the Best Franchises in 2023 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, which is featured in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the brands from Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking that ranked at the top of their industry categories. Tint World was ranked No. 1 in the window tinting category.

"At Tint World, our passion for growth is only matched by our commitment to quality," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "This prestigious ranking reflects our vision and strategy for long-term success, which is based on delivering the most trusted products and services to our customers and providing the industry's most reliable, proven support systems to our franchisees."

Entrepreneur's Best of the Best Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The franchises selected as 2023's Best of the Best are ranked not only in the increasingly competitive Franchise 500 list this year but also at the top of their respective industry categories, based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. There are 152 categories represented this year, a testament to the ever-growing diversity of industries represented in the franchise world.

"Everyone wants to join a winning team, and that's why we love making this annual Best of the Best Franchises list," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "The companies on this list exemplify what it takes to thrive in franchising: They are innovative and nimble, but also stable and growing. They are truly the best of the best."

To view Tint World in the 2023 Best of the Best list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands July 18, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/best-of-the-best-ranking.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide.

