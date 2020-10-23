Tint World® named to Franchise Business Review's Culture100 list

"Being recognized as one of the top 100 franchises showcases how hard our team has worked," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World ® . "A strong company culture is the backbone of a successful franchise. It takes time and commitment to create, but it's well worth it. Achieving this honor demonstrates how dedicated our team is to our franchisees and customers."

The Culture100 awards list represents franchises who received the highest ratings for leadership, mission, community and overall franchisee satisfaction. Three hundred franchise brands, representing 27,000 franchise owners, participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures.

Tint World's® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including leadership, training and support, the franchisee community and work/life balance.

"Our goal is to continue expanding and growing across the world," Bonfiglio said. "This award further proves the advantages prospective franchise owners receive by investing in Tint World®."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2020 Best Franchise Cultures.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

Related Links

http://www.TintWorld.com

