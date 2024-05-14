Tint World® opens first Oklahoma location in Tulsa

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise introduces its comprehensive selection of premium automotive aftermarket styling services to the state

TULSA, Okla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, introduces its premium automotive styling and accessories services to Oklahoma with the opening of its first location in the state.

Owned and operated by Charles White, Tint World Tulsa offers drivers comprehensive automotive services and products, including window tint, paint protection film, ceramic coatings, audio and video, professional detailing and safety and security services.

"We're proud to offer Tint World's industry-leading solutions to Oklahoma," White said. "The company's proven, innovative franchise systems are empowering us to deliver high quality and value to customers, and we're already seeing an overwhelming response from drivers throughout the area."

Tint World Tulsa, located at 10322 E. 71st St., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133, serves Tulsa and the Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Bixby, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Claremore areas. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Tulsa, call (918) 221-6788 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ok/tulsa-146/.

"With his passion for the automotive industry and commitment to our franchise systems, Charles has shown he's an outstanding ambassador for the Tint World brand," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "The Tulsa location is an essential part of the fast-growing Tint World family as we continue to enhance our position as the leading one-stop service provider for vehicle owners and auto enthusiasts."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World