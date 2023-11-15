Tint World® opens fourth Illinois location in Glenview

New National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise owned by Brian Wolfe delivers outstanding automotive customization services for drivers throughout northern Chicago area

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Glenview, Illinois.

Tint World Glenview, owned by Brian Wolfe, will serve drivers and automotive enthusiasts throughout the northern Chicago area as the premier hub of styling and customization service.

"This is an opportunity to elevate the level of automotive solutions available to residents of Glenview and the surrounding communities," said Wolfe, a veteran executive with extensive experience guiding tech firms to public offerings. "Our team is committed to delivering quality and value to every customer, and I'm proud to bring Tint World's trusted brand and comprehensive range of products and services to our neighbors in the area."

Tint World Glenview, located at 1766 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025, offers an array of premium aftermarket products and services, including customized audio and video systems, high-quality wheels and tires, advanced security enhancements, industry-leading window tinting, and paint protection films, to Northbrook, Northfield, Winnetka, Kenilworth, Wilmette, Morton Grove, Park Ridge, Deerfield, Highland Park and Glencoe. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store, call (847) 681-3733 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/il/glenview-139/.

"Brian has demonstrated that he shares our vision for providing drivers in the Midwest and throughout North America with extraordinary automotive solutions," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "We're thrilled to have him and his team joining us on our mission to be the top automotive franchise in the world."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World® 
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT: 
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO 
(888) 629-8777 
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tint World

