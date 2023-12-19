Tint World® opens in Conroe; adds to rapidly growing Texas presence

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ now offers its growing catalog of premium aftermarket solutions to more drivers in southeast Texas

CONROE, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues their expansion in Texas with the opening of the state's 23rd franchise location in Conroe.

Tint World Conroe is owned by Mykel Walker, a serial entrepreneur with 16 years of experience managing luxury car dealerships.

"As a longtime car enthusiast and automotive professional, I felt it was time to combine my passion for cars with my entrepreneurial spirit," Walker said. "I quickly found that opening a Tint World franchise was the best choice for me. The leadership and franchise training team at Tint World are first class, and I look forward to infusing the accuracy and attention to detail synonymous with luxury vehicles into Tint World's world-class service offerings."

The new Tint World will serve the greater Conroe area with the national franchise's premier automotive styling products and services, including premium window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings, custom wheels and tires, detailing services and much more.

"Mykel's years of experience with luxury vehicles and passion for customer service will serve him well in his career as a Tint World owner," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "The demand for our services in Texas isn't slowing down, and we have no doubt that with franchise owners like Mykel, drivers throughout the Lonestar state will be thrilled with the results. His commitment to excellence and precision aligns perfectly with our vision and we look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes in the Conroe community."

Tint World Conroe, located at 607 FM 3083 Rd, Conroe, TX 77301, also serves the Montgomery, New Waverly, Cold Springs, Willis, and Cleveland areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (281) 812-3800 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tx/conroe-131/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 629-8777

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World