Tint World® opens in Maple Shade, marking third New Jersey location

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise introduces Burlington County drivers to a wide selection of premium aftermarket solutions and services

MAPLE SHADE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its expansion in New Jersey with the opening of a new location in Maple Shade.

Owned by Maurice and Davante Hooks, Tint World Maple Shade provides drivers and automotive enthusiasts throughout Burlington County with premium automotive aftermarket accessories and services, including industry-leading window-tint solutions, custom wheels and tires, nano ceramic coatings, automotive paint protection film, audio and video upgrades, detailing, and more.

A Central Jersey native, Maurice is a military veteran who recognized a desire to go into business for himself after his service ended in 2015. After researching various franchise options online, he decided that Tint World stood out due to its culture and the services and products provided.

"I grew up in a large family that loves cars," Maurice said. "I also knew that I wanted to operate my own business, but I wasn't sold on anything until I found Tint World. Now, I get to combine a lifelong passion with running a business in Maple Shade. There's something for everyone here, from everyday commuters to automotive enthusiasts, and we're proud to bring the extensive Tint World catalog to Burlington County."

"Maurice is exactly the kind of franchise owner we look for when growing our Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "He's passionate about automobiles, and he brings a strong work ethic and desire to succeed. As a veteran, Maurice also understands the value of relying on proven processes that work and recognizes the world-class system we've created at Tint World. We're confident that Maple Shade and the surrounding areas will be in excellent hands with Maurice and his team."

Tint World Maple Shade, located at 479 Route 38 W Ste 2, Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052, serves the Cherry Hill, Mt. Laurel, Haddonfield, Cinnaminson, Willingboro, Pennsauken, Camden, Collingswood, Audubon, and Moorestown communities. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (609) 710-5318 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nj/maple-shade-134/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World