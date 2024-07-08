Tint World® Orlando installs first-of-its-kind Cybertruck audio aftermarket system

National Automotive Styling Centers™ location in Orlando innovates groundbreaking solution to power full custom audio and lighting upgrades using the Cybertruck's proprietary 48-volt power supply

ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ has achieved a major milestone in the automotive aftermarket industry by completing one of the first audio and lighting system upgrades for a Tesla Cybertruck at its location in Orlando, Florida.

"This is a real breakthrough and demonstrates why Tint World is the leading installation center for automotive accessories and aftermarket service," said Pete Muller, owner of Tint World Orlando. "I'm incredibly proud of the innovation and expertise our team has shown. We were able to deliver something unique that many people in the industry have never tried. This successful Cybertruck upgrade proves Tint World's value and unlocks amazing new opportunities for us and for the industry as a whole."

The popular Cybertruck is one of the first vehicles to run on a 48-volt battery. Until now, car stereo professionals had not been able to power a conventional 12-volt audio system through Tesla's proprietary power source.

Technicians at Tint World Orlando identified multiple 48-volt sources inside the Cybertruck and installed an auxiliary 12-volt battery with 48-volt converters to power a full transformation of the factory sound and lighting systems. The innovative system includes 16 top-of-the-line Arc Audio Reference Series speakers and an Arc Audio amplifier powering two Arc Audio subwoofers in a custom enclosure. The wiring, accessories, and lighting feature products from Metra Electronics, including an underglow system and custom-designed backlit Cybertruck emblem.

"We have seen some workarounds that have allowed other teams to develop major modifications on the Cybertruck, such as tapping into the Cybertruck's 110-volt AC outlets to power aftermarket products," Muller said. "But we wanted to use the 48-volt system rather than circumvent it. That makes this much more like a traditional car stereo install, and it represents a huge step forward for potential aftermarket upgrades on one of the most exciting and in-demand vehicles on the market."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World