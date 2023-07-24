Tint World® Partners With Gyeon to Deliver Top Ceramic Coating and Detailing Products and Services

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise incorporates the global ceramic coating and detailing leader into its comprehensive selection of trusted brand offerings

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, announces a new partnership with global leader Gyeon to provide drivers with reliable, high-performing ceramic coatings and detailing products.

"With this partnership, we're able to continue delivering the innovative, trusted automotive products that Tint World customers expect," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Gyeon is one of the most trusted brands for high-quality, technology-based protection and detailing solutions, and we're proud to share their products through our industry-leading ceramic coating service as well as introducing their consumer retail offerings."

Gyeon, a worldwide leader, offers highly technical and easy-to-use advanced ceramic coatings and category-leading detailing products for professional detailers and consumers.

"Tint World is the right franchise for our mission to meet the needs of a wide variety of drivers across the U.S.," said Jeff McEachran of Gyeon. "The comprehensive range of top products they offer makes them the go-to automotive services provider in their markets. As a Tint World partner, we have a unique opportunity to reach new customers and new markets to support our strategy for growth."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

