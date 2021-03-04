Tint World® salutes high-performing franchise owners at International Franchise Convention

The conference featured keynote speakers Cordell Riley, a top franchising professional who has spent 20 years helping businesses thrive, and Dorien Morin-van Dam, a marketing specialist that works with various entrepreneurs, eCommerce and international brands.

"This year's event is a little different from previous years because we had to host it virtually," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "While we were not able to enjoy being in person, we were dedicated to giving our franchisees the same experience as in years past. Our franchise owners still were able to enjoy vendor training and several Q&A sessions geared toward enhancing their knowledge.

"With that said, our franchisees are always looking for ways to improve and better their companies. Despite the challenges, we were able to thrive in 2020 without losing a single franchise. We look to building on that momentum moving forward in 2021."

Tint World® presented these awards at the 2021 Tint World® International Franchise Convention:

Top Gun Franchise Award: Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York )

( ) Franchise Ambassador of the Year Award (U.S): Austin Gurba ( Olathe, Kansas )

( ) Franchise Ambassador of the Year Award ( Canada ): Robert Lebovic ( Pickering, Ontario )

( ) Franchise Mentor of the Year Award: Jason Heller ( Wilmington, Delaware )

( ) Local Marketing Impact Award: Dee Patel ( Chamblee, Georgia )

( ) Rookie of the Year Award: Greg and Melissa Alan ( San Marcos, California )

( ) Most Improved Franchise Award: Mark Eastland ( Hutto, Texas )

( ) Brand Ambassador Vendor of the Year Award: AAMP Global

AAMP Global Manufacturing Vendor of the Year Award: Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc.

Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc. Best Performing Franchise Award: Todd and Michelle Simms ( St. Petersburg, Florida ); Jason Hempel ( Katy, Texas )

( ); ( ) Outstanding Growth Award: Sam Jowkari ( Missouri City, Texas ); Tom and Drew Nixon ( Charleston, South Carolina ); Scott Lemmon ( Cumming, Georgia )

Sam Jowkari ( ); ( ); ( ) Social Media Achievement Award: Todd and Michelle Simms ( St. Petersburg, Florida ); Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York ); Michael Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Grapevine, Texas ); Randy Silver and Austin Silver ( Cary, North Carolina ); Pete and Barbra Muller ( Longwood, Florida ); Jeff and Penny Rackley (The Colony, Texas ); Arif Notta ( Dallas, Texas ); Chris and Michelle Mays ( Port Charlotte, Florida ); Greg and Melissa Alan ( San Marcos, California ); Sohail and Talha Khan ( Livonia, Michigan ); LeRoy Schubert ( Sterling, Virginia ); Jian Guan ( San Diego, California ); Michael Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Rowlett, Texas ); Todd and Michelle Simms ( Palm Harbor, Florida )

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

