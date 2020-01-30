Tint World® showcases continued growth with new corporate hire

"Sarah's experience in procedural process development is perfect for what we need in an executive assistant," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "She's already displayed a tremendous amount of talent when it comes to internal coordination and communications. I have no doubt her background in franchise business relations will only continue to prove invaluable to our future as a team and as a company."

Anderson previously worked heavily in commercial real estate franchising and facilities management.

In her new role, she will focus mainly on providing administrative support to executive Tint World® employees and in streamlining communication efficiency across all internal platforms.

"If the right coordination and support isn't in place for a rapidly growing team, maintaining good communication across departments becomes a difficult feat, and one the CEO shouldn't have to waste time worrying about," Anderson said. "I look forward to working closely with this executive team to provide support and administrative assistance on every level. Ultimately, this will free them up to better serve the entire brand."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

