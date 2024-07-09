Tint World® strengthens executive team to fuel expansion goals

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise names J.R. Stocks chief growth officer and Kurt Hurley VP of marketing to help lead fast-growing team

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , the top auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces that experienced industry executives J.R. Stocks and Kurt Hurley have joined the company as it continues to experience explosive growth.

Stocks has been named Tint World's chief growth officer and Hurley has been named vice president of marketing. They lead a fast-growing Tint World corporate team that continues its investment in talent and franchisee support in 2024 with enhanced business coaching, accounting and operations departments.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ has named J.R. Stocks (left) chief growth officer and Kurt Hurley (right) VP of marketing to help lead the fast-growing team as it continues to experience explosive growth.

"J.R. and Kurt know what it takes to thrive and excel in high-growth industries," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "They've demonstrated they share our vision to empower franchisees with the proven tools and systems that help them succeed, and we're proud to have them in the Tint World family. Their leadership skills and experience will be critical as Tint World continues building the number-one franchise brand for automotive aftermarket solutions."

Stocks has more than 25 years of experience shaping the automotive and marine electronics industries, including extensive experience as a vice president and C-level executive. In his new position, he leads Tint World's business development and growth strategies.

"This is an incredible opportunity to be part of something special," Stocks said. "Tint World's innovative systems and processes are transforming the automotive franchise market. It's exciting to be part of this groundbreaking enterprise and to be in position to accelerate Tint World's growth while having a positive impact on the lives and careers of all our franchisees."

Hurley brings more than 25 years of marketing and entrepreneurial experience across multiple industries to his new role. He has overseen holistic marketing operations for a range of health care, home service, finance and marketing businesses. In his new role, he supports the franchise's continuing fast growth through innovative communications and brand consistency.

"Tint World is recognized as the most trusted franchise brand in the industry," Hurley said. "The corporate team is talented and passionate, and our franchisees are committed to delivering world-class service to their communities. It's a joy to develop and execute messaging and marketing efforts that continue elevating the brand and enhancing the company's position as the industry leader."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

