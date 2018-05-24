Tint World® Trains New Franchise Owners for Summer 2018 Openings

Each Tint World® store owner goes through three full weeks of preparation at the company's state-of-the-art training facility. The course includes a classroom training module and hands-on experience in a teaching lab based on the latest generation of Tint World® storefronts, where participants engage in role-playing exercises and encounter real-world versions of Tint World® merchandise, equipment and processes.

"This intensive training program introduces the new owners to every phase of the business," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "When the program is over, they're familiar with all aspects of how a Tint World® is run, from employee and customer interactions to vendor relationships. It's very important that every one of our owners has hands-on training and learns the entire business process so that they can take charge and hit the ground running when their store opens."

The new Tint World® location in Wilmington, Del., is scheduled to open in June. New stores in Chandler, Ariz.; Modesto, Calif.; Detroit; and Missouri City, Texas, will open in July. An opening date for the new Tint World® in Memphis, Tenn., hasn't been announced but is expected to open in August 2018.

"This is an exceptional team of new owners, and they're all bringing something special to the Tint World® family," Bonfiglio said. "They excelled in the training and were able to apply their previous business experience to the Tint World® approach. They're set up for success, which is going to continue to make the Tint World® brand grow."

When the new stores are open, Tint World® will have locations in 21 states, plus Canada and Saudi Arabia. A new Tint World® is scheduled to open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in June 2018.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

Charles.Bonfiglio@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-trains-new-franchise-owners-for-summer-2018-openings-300653876.html

SOURCE Tint World

Related Links

https://www.tintworld.com

