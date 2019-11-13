Tintri By DDN Exceeds $80 Million In Annualized Enterprise Sales In Third Quarter 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri® by DDN, the provider of intelligent infrastructure for enterprise and virtualized environments, today announced profitable third quarter results as part of four consecutive quarters of growth following its acquisition by data-at-scale powerhouse DDN, the world's largest privately held storage company. The Tintri sales team delivered significant quarter over quarter growth with profitability, making the acquisition accretive in just more than one year as part of the DDN family of brands.

"We are pleased to report that DDN's entry into the enterprise and virtualized market has proven to be very successful following the acquisition of Tintri. Customer adoption and repeat business continues to exceed our expectations as the engineering team continues to deliver significant product enhancements and value add capabilities," said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and chief executive officer, DDN. "Our continued investment in the enterprise market, including the pending acquisition of IntelliFlash from Western Digital, represents our expanding focus and a clear validation of the opportunity we see in this space."

On Oct. 1, 2019, Tintri by DDN was issued two new patents, bringing its total issued and pending patent count to 48. Patent no. 10,430,279 covers "dynamic RAID expansion," which is the underlying technology behind Tintri's unique ability to expand on a drive-by-drive basis, providing unmatched simplicity when scaling infrastructure. Thousands of organizations have saved millions of hours of management by choosing Tintri to eliminate planning and administration work with automation.

Also, in the third quarter, Tintri by DDN appointed Mike Lombardo as vice president of worldwide channels and alliances to lead the continued expansion of business with reseller and technology partners in the marketplace. Lombardo brings 25 years of sales leadership and channel development experience to the company focused on data center, SaaS, cloud, and emerging technologies. Previously Lombardo held sales and channel leadership roles with Riverbed, Simplivity, NetApp, as well as Tintri post-IPO.

"It has been incredibly encouraging to see the commitment from Tintri customers and the investments that DDN continues to make in its enterprise organization," said Tom Ellery, general manager and senior vice president of field operations, Tintri by DDN. "The results over the last quarter demonstrate our ability to execute on all aspects of our business with a dominant focus on sustaining consistency in our growth and profitability. As we enter Q4, you will see additional investments to broaden our portfolio and increase our market leadership in innovations to support continued growth of our customer base."

About Tintri by DDN

Innovations from Tintri by DDN deliver unique results in virtualized environments. Tintri's intelligent infrastructure for virtualization was designed to learn, resulting in a different experience with automation and analytics that drastically simplifies operations for virtual machines. Thousands of organizations have saved millions of hours of management by choosing Tintri to eliminate planning and administration work with automation. Unique control with VM-level actions for infrastructure functions including snapshots, replication and QoS make protection and performance certain in production, and accelerate test and development cycles. Combined with better planning and environment-wide insights from analytics, businesses can invest their resources up the stack to increase the scale and value of their applications. Agile organizations including Chevron, Comcast, United Healthcare, and 20 percent of the Fortune 100 choose intelligent infrastructure from Tintri by DDN for its value powering server virtualization, VDI, and DevOps. Tintri by DDN is part of the DDN family of technology brands.

About the DDN Family of Companies

DDN is the world's largest privately held storage company. As organizations look for increasingly easy to use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions for flexible deployment in multicloud environments, the DDN family of technology brands delivers faster insight into and maximum value from their complex, distributed data. Our products and services are ideally suited for emerging and demanding AI, IOT, multicloud, Big Data, streaming and mixed workloads at scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 5000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

