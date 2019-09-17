Tintri By DDN Expands Executive Leadership Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri® by DDN , the provider of intelligent infrastructure for virtualized environments, today announced new additions to its executive team – Anand Ghatnekar as vice president of engineering and Mario Blandini as chief marketing officer and chief evangelist. These appointments come following a third consecutive quarter of growth in deployments with large-scale enterprise customers who continue to invest millions of dollars in intelligent infrastructure for their environments.

"I am excited about the progress being made as we scale from a strong foundation to bring the Tintri by DDN experience to more enterprise data centers," said Tom Ellery, general manager and senior vice president of Field Operations, Tintri by DDN. "Our strategy is to continue using growth to invest further in personnel and technology to advance the value of automation and analytics for our customers. Anand and Mario each bring a track record of leadership and success that will accelerate innovation and extend the value of the organization."

Ghatnekar brings nearly 30 years of engineering leadership and development experience to the company. As vice president of engineering, he will be responsible for spearheading engineering strategy, planning and execution to drive the delivery of innovation for Tintri by DDN. His extensive experience in managing software product research and development operations in both global startups and large technology vendors will support continued expansion. Previously, Ghatnekar delivered cutting edge enterprise software products and solutions in telecommunications, information security, and in primary and secondary storage technologies.

"Customers come first, and Tintri by DDN has always had a uniquely intimate dialogue with customers, which earned it a reputation for innovation and simplicity," said Ghatnekar. "I believe there is tremendous opportunity to advance the state of the art of automation and analytics in data centers, and I am excited to be part of further innovation for next generation architectures."

Blandini, who brings more than 20 years of marketing experience in the IT, networking, SaaS, and cloud data center sectors, will drive go-to-market strategy and awareness-building programs for the Tintri by DDN organization as CMO and chief evangelist. Previously, he held senior marketing, product, technical, and solution sales roles in venture-backed and public storage technology companies serving a variety of different markets. Blandini began his career serving six years in the United States Marine Corps, specializing in IT systems.

"What excites me most about evangelizing our technology is that Tintri by DDN is genuinely different and beloved by those in organizations who derive value from our solutions every day," said Blandini. "Experience matters more than anything, and I look forward to being part of a team that empowers stakeholders in enterprise IT to choose intelligent infrastructure based on what is most important to them and their upstream development teams and customers."

About Tintri by DDN

Innovations from Tintri by DDN deliver unique results in virtualized environments. Tintri's intelligent infrastructure for virtualization was designed to learn, resulting in a different experience with automation and analytics that drastically simplifies operations for virtual machines. Thousands of organizations have saved millions of hours of management by choosing Tintri to eliminate planning and administration work with automation. Unique control with VM-level actions for infrastructure functions including snapshots, replication and QoS make protection and performance certain in production, and accelerate test and development cycles. Combined with better planning and environment-wide insights from analytics, businesses can invest their resources up the stack to increase the scale and value of their applications. Agile organizations including Chevron, Comcast, United Healthcare, and 20 percent of the Fortune 100 choose intelligent infrastructure from Tintri by DDN for its value powering server virtualization, VDI, and DevOps. Tintri by DDN is part of the DDN family of technology brands.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest privately held storage company. As organizations look to easy to use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions for flexible deployment in multi-cloud environments, the DDN family of technology brands delivers faster insight into and maximum value from their complex, distributed data. Our products and services are ideally suited for emerging and demanding AI, IOT, multi-cloud, Big Data, streaming and mixed workloads at scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 5000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers.

The DDN family of Technologies is made up of the following powerhouse organizations:

DDN – The world's most powerful and comprehensive AI, Big Data, and data management at scale solutions

Tintri by DDN – The ultimate in simplicity and control for a different virtual experience

Nexenta by DDN - The most cost- and performance-optimized software defined data services for enterprises, telcos and service providers with 5G and IoT requirements

For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

