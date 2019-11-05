Tintri by DDN to Showcase New SQL Integrated Storage at PASS Summit 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri® by DDN , the provider of intelligent infrastructure for virtualized environments, will be exhibiting its unique SQL integrated storage solution at PASS Summit 2019, being held Nov. 5 – 8, 2019 in Seattle, Wash., in booth #109. Held annually by PASS, PASS Summit is the world's largest and most intensive technical training conference for Microsoft SQL Server and data professionals.

Intelligent infrastructure from Tintri is designed to learn, continuously profiling SQL Server database IO in real-time. This information powers automatic management of resources per database to ensure predictable performance for each application. Demonstrations will showcase the unique benefits of SQL integrated storage that streamline staging, protecting and recovering SQL databases in test, development and in production, including:

Agility: Using self-service capabilities to stage, replicate and recover production, and refresh development with no impact to performance

Using self-service capabilities to stage, replicate and recover production, and refresh development with no impact to performance Automation : Enabling simple and efficient automation workflows by leveraging APIs to eliminate manual management

: Enabling simple and efficient automation workflows by leveraging APIs to eliminate manual management Visibility: Identifying the root cause of application performance using real-time latency reporting across host, network and storage

Identifying the root cause of application performance using real-time latency reporting across host, network and storage Predictive Analytics: Precise forecasting of future needs using what-if analysis to understand the impact of adding SQL servers

"We are excited to engage the PASS Summit audience to showcase how Tintri's SQL integrated storage solution provides an entirely different experience in SQL Server environments," said Mario Blandini, chief marketing officer, Tintri by DDN. "This is an ideal venue to demonstrate how choosing intelligent infrastructure for SQL Server can maximize application performance in production while also enabling unique self-service capabilities that empower agility and efficiency in test and development."

In addition, Tintri experts Rob Girard and Shawn Meyers will be leading the following PASS Summit 2019 breakout session, A new Breed of Storage for SQL Server – Level up your DevOps!. The session will take place on Wed. Nov. 6, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. in room TCC Chelan 2. This session will shed light on new virtualization technologies and self-service capabilities for DBAs and DevOps professionals that enable simple and efficient automation workflows.

About Tintri by DDN

Innovations from Tintri by DDN deliver unique results in virtualized environments. Tintri's intelligent infrastructure for virtualization was designed to learn, resulting in a different experience with automation and analytics that drastically simplifies operations for virtual machines. Thousands of organizations have saved millions of hours of management by choosing Tintri to eliminate planning and administration work with automation. Unique control with VM-level actions for infrastructure functions including snapshots, replication and QoS make protection and performance certain in production, and accelerate test and development cycles. Combined with better planning and environment-wide insights from analytics, businesses can invest their resources up the stack to increase the scale and value of their applications. Agile organizations including Chevron, Comcast, United Healthcare, and 20 percent of the Fortune 100 choose intelligent infrastructure from Tintri by DDN for its value powering server virtualization, VDI, and DevOps. Tintri by DDN is part of the DDN family of technology brands.

About the DDN Family of Companies

DDN is the world's largest privately held storage company. As organizations look for increasingly easy to use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions for flexible deployment in multicloud environments, the DDN family of technology brands delivers faster insight into and maximum value from their complex, distributed data. Our products and services are ideally suited for emerging and demanding AI, IOT, multicloud, Big Data, streaming and mixed workloads at scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 5000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

