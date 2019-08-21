Tintri by DDN To Showcase Technology For Virtualized Environments At VMworld 2019 U.S.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri® by DDN, the provider of intelligent infrastructure for virtualized environments, will be exhibiting its technology solutions at VMworld 2019 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco in booth #1237. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of unique VM-level actions for capabilities that simplify and accelerate operations, as well as a first look at the recently announced NexentaStor® VSA for Tintri.

"Simplifying operations for organizations running their data centers on VMware is at the core of everything our organization does," said Tom Ellery, general manager, Tintri by DDN. "Participating in the industry's premier digital infrastructure event as a platinum sponsor allows us to help attendees experience different approaches to their most difficult challenges. Tintri by DDN uses deep analytics of each virtual workload to power predictive modeling for scaling application deployments in VMware environments."

In addition to a new option for file services in Tintri by DDN environments, demonstrations will include capabilities in the company's latest software releases. TintriOS 4.5 offers a new FIPS compliant software option for encryption of data at rest, managed by popular key management solutions from Thales: Vormetric and SafeNet. Extending value further up the infrastructure stack, experts will also demonstrate capabilities for databases, empowering easier portability for development and staging, and certainty of performance for better service levels.

VMworld 2019 Conference Information

As a Platinum Sponsor, Tintri by DDN will be leading the following VMworld 2019 breakout sessions.

Date Time Session Details Monday,

Aug. 26 4 – 5 p.m. Scaling Virtual Infrastructure for the Enterprise: Truths, Beliefs and the Real World: In this discussion, moderated by George Crump, chief steward of Storage Switzerland, customer panelists will weigh in on managing virtualized infrastructure, and how platform decision affect performance, manageability, scaling and cost. Wednesday,

Aug. 28 11 a.m. –

Noon Finally—Shared VMDK Supporting SQL Server Without Those Pesky RDMs: Rob Girard, principal technical marketing engineer at Tintri by DDN and Shawn Meyers, principal architect at House of Brick Technologies will walk through configuring SQL FCI with a shared VDMK, and provide best practices to optimize, protect, and monitor performance of VMs using shared VMDKs. Wednesday,

Aug. 28 11:30 a.m. –

12:30 p.m. Best Practices for Snapshot Heavy Environments: Tomer Hagay, senior director, product management at Tintri by DDN, will provide a live demo of the good, bad and ugly of snapshotting within vSphere environments, outlining common errors and the impact on the environment. He'll also dive deep into the performance impact of snapshots, consistency and efficiency of snapshotting applications to ensure smooth operations and recovery.

For more information about Tintri by DDN at VMworld 2019, please visit https://mktg.tintri.com/vmworld2019.

About Tintri by DDN

Innovations from Tintri by DDN deliver unique results in virtualized environments. Tintri's intelligent infrastructure for virtualization was designed to learn, resulting in a different experience with automation and analytics that drastically simplifies operations for virtual machines. Thousands of organizations have saved millions of hours of management by choosing Tintri to eliminate planning and administration work with automation. Unique control with VM-level actions for infrastructure functions including snapshots, replication and QoS make protection and performance certain in production, and accelerate test and development cycles. Combined with better planning and environment-wide insights from analytics, businesses can invest their resources up the stack to increase the scale and value of their applications. Agile organizations including Chevron, Comcast, United Healthcare, and 20 percent of the Fortune 100 choose intelligent infrastructure from Tintri by DDN for its value powering server virtualization, VDI, and DevOps. Tintri by DDN is part of the DDN family of technology brands.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest privately held storage company. As organizations look to easy to use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions for flexible deployment in multi-cloud environments, the DDN family of technology brands delivers faster insight into and maximum value from their complex, distributed data. Our products and services are ideally suited for emerging and demanding AI, IOT, multi-cloud, Big Data, streaming and mixed workloads at scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 5000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers.

The DDN family of Technolgies is made up of the following powerhouse organizations:

DDN – The world's most powerful and comprehensive AI, Big Data, and data management at scale solutions

Tintri by DDN – The ultimate in simplicity and control for a different virtual experience

Nexenta by DDN - The most cost- and performance-optimized software defined data services for enterprises, telcos and service providers with 5G and IoT requirements

For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.



