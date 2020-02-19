Tiny Love 6-in-1 Here I Grow Activity Play Yard Helps Develop Baby From Day One

The 6-in-1 Here I Grow Play Yard is designed to fulfill all phases of a baby's day. Interactive, precisely crafted features combine three ways to play and three ways to care, totaling six different modes of use which include a stimulating bassinet, engaging play space, playful Gymini, spacious changer, comfy bassinet, and a roomy play yard.

"We've designed the 6-in-1 Here I Grow Play Yard to focus on the integral bond with baby, while easing the lives of parents every day," says Don Bryce, VP of Marketing at Tiny Love. "We support parents as they grow alongside their babies, by providing tools and knowledge that help them explore the world of baby development and parenthood. Whether baby is playing, napping, changing or growing, all Tiny Love items are designed to enhance and support baby's growth and development from Day One."

Curated with style in mind, the Play Yard highlights a chic balance of décor fashion with fun characters and themes to suit every home. It's equipped with ample storage space for baby wipes, diapers, lotions, and the many other accessories used every day. The Gymini is designed with a contrasting black and white color pattern that boosts visual stimulation and inspires babies to explore, learn and grow. Placed on the ground, the playmat is a soft and welcoming space for parents and babies to have special bonding time; or for the baby to explore the stimulating activities and charming characters designed for targeted learning and development.

As the child grows and plays, the play yard is the perfect place to connect at baby's level. Attach the toy arches to the included play mat for tummy time to promote motor skills, cognition and senses. Like all Tiny Love products, the Here I Grow Activity Play Yard promotes child development through each stage of life from newborn to toddler.

Each 6-in-1 Here I Grow Activity Play Yard includes the Development Guide Book providing complimentary fact tips and exciting play ideas for parents. For on-the-go families, the Here I Grow Play Yard easily folds up for optimal storage solutions.

The 6-in-1 Here I Grow Activity Play Yard is available for purchase at Target and Amazon for $199.99.

About Tiny Love

Tiny Love is a global toy and baby product brand founded in 1991 and now part of Dorel Industries. Tiny Love focuses on creating smart solutions which answer parents' needs and support babies' development from birth through 24 months. The brand's award-winning, imaginative products help maximize babies' potential and encourage parents to enjoy hours of fun playtime with their children.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile