Tiny Love Introduces Developmental Guidebook to Help Parents Navigate Baby's First Year Milestones

FOXBORO, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Love™, a global brand under Dorel Juvenile, has relaunched the widely popular Magical Tales Black & White Gymini™ to now include a developmental guidebook, expertly created to educate parents as they support baby's milestones.

(PRNewsfoto/Dorel Juvenile) (PRNewsfoto/Dorel Juvenile)

The Magical Tales™ Black & White Gymini is a dynamic playmat that grows with baby while strengthening cognitive abilities, enhancing motor skills and building emotional intelligence. Equipped with interactive features to stimulate senses and encourage newborn exploration from day one, the playmat and exclusive guidebook help parents understand key moments in the early developmental stages.

Filled with 36 colorful pages of expert instruction, the brand's first-ever guidebook incorporates the trademarked 7 Developmental Wonders, a unique developmental system that sets comprehensive guidelines to benchmark milestones. Every Tiny Love product is carefully designed with the 7 Developmental Wonders in mind, helping parents recognize important moments throughout a child's growth. With the launch of the guidebook, parents can follow along with baby's growth on every page and understand the significance of each developmental breakthrough. The guidebook offers in-depth commentary on 3 specific stages of growth, divided into the ages of 0-3 months, 3-4 months and 5-6 months old. The guidebook provides parents with creative and fun play tips to support babies as they build new skills sets and is a new resource to help navigate growth milestones and make the most of their baby's toy.

Designed in a black and white pattern, the bold, contrasting colors in Tiny Love's Magical Tales Collection stimulate newborn senses, including vision, which is not fully developed at birth. Its soft black and white book encourages and extends tummy time and is designed with bold graphics to captivate newborns' attention and hold position while strengthening back, neck and shoulder muscles. The characters featured in the collection are designed with big, open eyes and smiles, making them easy for babies to focus on and interact with as they develop their emotional intelligence. Adjustable arches grow alongside baby and can be moved into different directions to allow for more play modes, like lying on the back and even parent bonding time.

Following the success of the Magical Tales Black & White Gymini, Tiny Love has extended the Magical Tales Collection with a new 4-in-1 Here I Grow Mobile Activity Center™. Created by experts to enhance playtime and support gross motor skills, the Magical Tales 4-in-1 Here I Grow Mobile Activity Center supports babies from 6 months as they build new developmental skills and discover the art of movement.

The Magical Tales 4-in-1 Here I Grow Mobile Activity Center has four modes of use – including a jumper and walker mode – to aid baby as they learn to walk and strengthen leg and back muscles. Sturdy wheels and a compact fold allow the activity center to be brought along on any journey. A 360-degree rotating seat gives baby full access to the center's variety of stimulating developmental toys, including a rattle, moving beads-maze, and reflective mirror, to help babies develop the innate ability to explore, understand the relationship between cause and effect, problem solve and build motor skills.

Both items can be found on TinyLove.com. The Magical Tales Black & White Gymini retails for $59.99, while the Magical Tales 4-in-1 Here I Grow Mobile Activity Center is available for $99.00. Parents can find developmental tips and additional information on Tiny Love's Instagram and Facebook pages.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile

Related Links

https://www.tinylove.com

