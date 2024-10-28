Tiny Mighty Communications Celebrates Five Years; Aims to Scale Client Services Through Acquisitions and Regional Expansion

Agency Donates $10,000 to Support Free Speech and Ethical Journalism

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Mighty Communications, a fast-growing corporate and marketing communications firm, is celebrating five years of year-over-year growth, marking a significant milestone in its journey of serving major industrial and manufacturing brands. Since its founding in 2019, the firm has grown from a small startup to a top agency operating in middle Tennessee, known for its expertise in automotive and transportation, building and construction, and advanced manufacturing and materials.

Tiny Mighty Communications Celebrates Five Years; Aims to Scale Client Services Through Acquisitions & Expansion Post this Tiny Mighty Communications Founder & CEO, Paul Oakley The Tiny Mighty team at headquarters in Brentwood, TN before the five year anniversary celebrations. Tiny Mighty Communications President (left) Rachel Withers and Founder & CEO (right) Paul Oakley at agency headquarters in Brentwood, TN.

"We founded Tiny Mighty to help industrial businesses navigate the unique communications challenges of being engineered, specified, regulated and distributed. Five years in, we're grateful to our clients for trusting us and to our team for building their careers here," said Paul Oakley, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tiny Mighty Communications. "Nashville's entrepreneurial energy and dynamic agency scene has fueled our growth. As the city continues to gain global recognition, we're poised to make an even greater impact with mid-sized and large companies."

Industry Leadership, Recognition and Awards

Tiny Mighty Communications has made significant strides in critical industries, with strong Fortune 500 client partnerships. Its growth has landed the agency on the Nashville Business Journal's list of top PR firms for three years consecutively, rising to number six in 2024 based on 2023 results of more than $2 million in top line revenue.

During that time, Tiny Mighty has expanded to 12 professionals and several strategic contract-based collaborators, allowing the firm to address evolving market segments and further embed itself in key client verticals.

The firm's innovative work across industries and nonprofits has earned nearly 20 Parthenon Awards and recognitions from the Nashville chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). Also recently, Tiny Mighty Communications was honored as a double finalist at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's NEXT Awards—nominated for Start-up of the Year in the Products and Services category, with Founder Paul Oakley receiving an additional nomination for the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award. These accolades recognize both Oakley's leadership and the firm's rapid growth.

Aggressive Growth and Future Vision

Tiny Mighty Communications has aggressive ambitions, with a clear vision to become the go-to agency for industrial clients. The firm is exploring plans to expand with brick-and-mortar offices not only in Nashville but also in key regions like the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. As the agency continues to push boundaries in industrial communications, it remains focused on competing for global clients while also supporting mid-sized companies seeking to differentiate themselves in their markets.

"Continued success requires that we stay deeply curious about our clients' businesses and the complex value chains they operate in," said Oakley. "We aim to exceed their expectations while building a team of PR and marketing experts who want to redefine B2B integrated communications."

To that end, the firm will focus on strengthening its team of seasoned subject matter experts through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This includes adding top digital talent and leading content creators, while expanding its capabilities in key growth areas such as corporate and sustainability communications.

Purpose-Driven Giving: Supporting Free Speech and Journalism

To commemorate its fifth anniversary, Tiny Mighty Communications is donating $10,000 to non-profit organizations that protect free speech, support the journalism profession and ensure that diverse and underrepresented voices continue to be heard. Locally, donations are being directed to Nashville Banner, Nashville Public Television, Nashville Scene, Nashville Public Radio, and Tennessee Tribune. Nationally, Tiny Mighty is investing in the Poynter Institute and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

About Tiny Mighty Communications

Tiny Mighty Communications is a corporate and marketing communications agency that helps industrial and manufacturing brands grow by engaging those who matter most. Specializing in sectors like automotive, building products, construction and advanced materials, the firm focuses on businesses that are engineered, regulated, specified and distributed. Headquartered in Nashville, Tiny Mighty Communications delivers data-driven strategies in corporate reputation, employee engagement, media relations, digital marketing, sustainability, crisis management and more. Trusted by brands big and small, the agency is committed to challenging the status quo, taking calculated risks and setting new standards for success. More information is online at www.tinymightyco.com.

