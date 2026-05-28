The Leading Natural Haircare Brand Celebrates Balance, Wellness, and Self-Care– On and Off the Court

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thank God Its Natural (tgin), a trailblazer in textured haircare for nearly two decades, is bringing scalp-first wellness to Chicago Sky fans with an interactive activation at two upcoming home games, spotlighting its newest launch, The Balance Collection.

TIP-OFF TO HEALTHIER HAIR: TGIN BRINGS ITS NEW BALANCE COLLECTION TO CHICAGO SKY GAMES

"We're excited to bring The Balance Collection directly to Chicago Sky fans," said Aris Singleton, CEO of tgin. "The women who show up for their teams, communities, and families deserve products that show up for them. This collection is designed to help them prioritize themselves with a scalp-first routine that works."

The Balance Collection lineup includes three targeted solutions– the Scalp Clarifying Shampoo, Scalp Serum, and Scalp Exfoliator– designed for those who frequently style, manipulate, and layer products. Together, the system works to cleanse without stripping, exfoliate without irritating, and nourish without weighing down.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience the collection firsthand, receive expert scalp-care education from tgin brand educators, take home exclusive product samples, and support the tgin Foundation's breast-health mission.

Fans can visit tgin on the concourse on:

May 29 : Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx

: Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx June 17: Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty (Juneteenth Celebration Game)

The activation will be located on the main concourse and will be open to all ticketed fans beginning when doors open through halftime.

Learn more at tginatural.com and tginfoundation.org, or visit sky.wnba.com for tickets.

Follow tgin on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest. Stay in the loop with tgin Foundation on Instagram and Facebook.

About tgin (Thank God It's Natural)

Founded in 2009, (tgin) Thank God It's Natural is a premium hair care brand known for its intentionally formulated products, effective ingredients, and proven results. Prioritizing long-term hair health over fleeting trends, the company offers reliable, no-nonsense solutions for all textured hair types. tgin products can be found at major retailers, including Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS.

The philanthropic arm of tgin, the tgin Foundation, addresses critical health disparities by supporting uninsured women battling breast cancer. The foundation's mission is to support uninsured women undergoing treatment for breast cancer, highlight the impact of health disparities on survivor outcomes, and stress the importance of early detection, particularly for women under the age of 40. For more info, please visit www.tginfoundation.org.

SOURCE Thank God It’s Natural (tgin)