TipRanks Brings First Interactive, Financial Research Capability to Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, an Israel-based, financial data company, today announced it is bringing new research and analysis capabilities to Canadian self-directed investing clients with the launch of its proprietary suite of analyst research tools.

Using datasets from Crowd Wisdom, News Sentiment and Global Research analysis, TipRanks' proprietary algorithms analyze and track the recommendations and transactions of over 40,000 financial experts, providing users with the ability to design a customized investing approach.

TD Direct Investing will be the first online brokerage in Canada to feature TipRanks' technology.

"TD Direct Investing continually looks for ways to empower clients throughout their investing journey," said Jeff Beck, AVP, TD Direct Investing. "TipRanks' leading-edge research and analysis tools will play a significant role in the make-up of our new Analyst Centre; a forum that features comprehensive analyst ratings to help clients make more informed and confident investment decisions."

"The Canadian launch of our product is a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks. "Our ability to tailor the best research tools in Canada and simplify them for the needs of individual investors, is game-changing. Our goal is to level the playing field for individual investors by offering them access to institutional-level tools."

About TipRanks:

TipRanks has developed a financial accountability engine which provides a data-driven measure of accuracy for published financial advice. TipRanks' proprietary algorithms analyze information from numerous online data sources, tracking the recommendations and transactions of over 40,000 financial experts. Individual investors can use these unique market insights to make better, data-backed investing decisions. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

For additional information please contact:

varda.bachrach@tipranks.com

SOURCE TipRanks