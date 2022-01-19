TipRanks Identifies the Top 25 Canadian Analysts of 2021

Jan 19, 2022, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, the world's leading analyst ranking service, has identified the Top 25 Canadian analysts of 2021.

The ranking was based on the analysts' ability to make accurate recommendations and generate returns with their stock ratings and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the analysts' average return and overall success rate over three months, and considered the statistical significance of each rating, with analysts who gave more ratings more likely to rank higher.

Analysts covering the Energy sector dominate the list. The top five analysts on the list cover Energy stocks. With five analysts on the list, RBC Capital has the most representation. Canaccord Genuity follows with four analysts.

For the first time, TipRanks will host an online Awards Ceremony, which will be streamed to a live audience.

TipRanks' CEO, Uri Gruenbaum, commented, "While we are not an analyst endorsement platform, we are always excited to see those who generate excess returns and are keen to highlight their success. One of the ways we level the playing field for individual investors is by making available the performance track records of analysts to individual investors, who can then follow the experts of their choice. I am extremely excited that for the first time we are going to hold an Awards Ceremony to acknowledge the very best analysts out there."

Top 25 Analysts, Canada

1              Robert Fitzmartyn, Stifel Nicolaus, Energy
                84% success rate, 19.8% average return per recommendation, 70 ratings

2              Anthony Petrucci, Canaccord Genuity, Energy
                79% success rate, 20.8% average return per recommendation, 76 ratings

3              Michael Harvey, RBC Capital, Energy
                90% success rate, 25.7% average return per recommendation, 40 ratings

4              Jeremy McCrea, Raymond James, Energy
                81% success rate, 20.6% average return per recommendation, 59 ratings

5              Aaron Bilkoski, TD Securities, Energy
                81% success rate, 17.9% average return per recommendation, 48 ratings

6              Mark Rothschild, Canaccord Genuity, Financial
                90% success rate, 11.1% average return per recommendation, 41 ratings

7              Geoffrey Kwan, RBC Capital, Financial
                86% success rate, 9.8% average return per recommendation, 56 ratings

8              Dan Payne, National Bank, Energy
                77% success rate, 22.9% average return per recommendation, 39 ratings

9              Ray Kwan, BMO Capital, Energy
                81% success rate, 19.5% average return per recommendation, 37 ratings

10           Jason Bouvier, Scotiabank, Energy
               81% success rate, 15.0% average return per recommendation, 43 ratings

11           Gregory Pardy, RBC Capital, Energy
               79% success rate, 16.9% average return per recommendation, 38 ratings

12           Scott Chan CFA, Canaccord Genuity, Financial
               77% success rate, 9.4% average return per recommendation, 69 ratings

13           Jamie Kubik, CIBC, Energy
               73% success rate, 15.5% average return per recommendation, 44 ratings

14           Brad Sturges, Raymond James, Financial
               90% success rate, 12.1% average return per recommendation, 29 ratings

15           Dean Wilkinson, CIBC, Financial
               100% success rate, 13.8% average return per recommendation, 19 ratings

16           Nik Priebe, CIBC, Financial
               89% success rate, 13.8% average return per recommendation, 27 ratings             

17           Randy Ollenberger, BMO Capital, Energy
               75% success rate, 18.7% average return per recommendation, 28 ratings

18           Travis Wood, National Bank, Energy
               75% success rate, 16.3% average return per recommendation, 32 ratings

19           Katie Lachapelle, Canaccord Genuity, Energy
               65% success rate, 15.3% average return per recommendation, 48 ratings

20           Matt Logan, RBC Capital, Financial
               87% success rate, 10.2% average return per recommendation, 31 ratings

21           Luke Davis, RBC Capital, Energy
               74% success rate, 13.5% average return per recommendation, 38 ratings

22           Stephen Macleod, BMO Capital, Consumer Goods
               85% success rate, 10.1% average return per recommendation, 33 ratings

23           Matt Kornack, National Bank, Financial
               91% success rate, 13.1% average return per recommendation, 22 ratings

24           Menno Hulshof, TD Securities, Energy
               84% success rate, 13.9% average return per recommendation, 25 ratings

25           Cody Kwong, Stifel Nicolaus, Energy
               60% success rate, 14.3% average return per recommendation, 53 ratings

About TipRanks: 
TipRanks is a leading fintech company, founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing transparency to the markets. TipRanks has developed the world's first Financial Accountability Engine ™ that tracks and measures events including analyst ratings, social media activity, corporate filings, and news analysis. TipRanks owns and operates the www.TipRanks.com website, serving more than 3 million investors, and provides proprietary datasets to tier one banks and online brokers including Questrade, CIBC, TD Bank, NASDAQ, TD Ameritrade, DBS, Interactive Brokers, Santander, E*Trade, eToro, and others. 

TipRanks is backed by top tier VC's and industry leaders, including former AG and governor of NY Eliot Spitzer, Finance Professor Roni Michaely, Poalim Capital Markets, Prytek and others. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures. 

