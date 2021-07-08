TipRanks launches "Risk Factors" feature to help investors factor risks in investment decisions

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks , the developer of the world's first Financial Accountability Engine™, announces the addition of "Risk Factors" research to its stock research platform. The feature, which is unique to TipRanks, helps investors and traders of all levels make informed investment decisions. The new feature incorporates risks across six categories that should be factored in before making investments.

The lack of risk management strategies, or protocols, is one of the biggest challenges faced by investors. This is compounded by the inability of retail investors to research risks that companies face. In turn, this directly affects their investment decisions and can lead to investments that carry an increased likelihood of future disappointment.

The TipRanks Financial Accountability Engine™ offers investors and traders all the information needed to make educated investment decisions. The new Risk Factors tab, which is accessible when researching individual stocks through the TipRanks search bar, presents investors and traders with an easy-to-understand overview of the risks companies report to the SEC in their quarterly and yearly reports. In the overview of each company risk report, TipRanks condenses the risks into six categories: Finance and Corporate; Production; Legal and Regulatory; Macro and Political; Tech and Innovation; and Ability to Sell.

The Risk Factors feature makes TipRanks the first and only stock research platform that enables investors to understand risk and to factor it into their stock research. It is the latest data set available on the platform, which also enables investors to research stocks according to analyst rating consensus and price targets, hedge fund and insider transactions, crowd wisdom, financial blogger sentiment, news analysis, and a data-driven stock scoring system.

"We are thrilled to unleash the Risk Factors feature, which by default is setting a new standard in stock research platforms," says Uri Gruenbaum, CEO, TipRanks. "The data is far from basic. While staying current, it also dives deep into the history of risk factors for each company—all presented in a manner that is easy to grasp at a glance. Our team is always on the hunt to explore new ways to help investors and traders make better, data-driven decisions, and the Risk Factors feature has been structured from the ground-up to lead to more informed investments."

