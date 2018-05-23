Tips to Kick Off Grilling Season from Beef. It's What For Dinner.

DENVER, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Fire up your grills. Memorial Day, the official start to summer and grilling season, is right around the corner.

Whether grilling a quick, light and healthy, summer meal or hosting a savory cookout with friends and family, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. is kicking off grilling season by sharing tips for a flawless grilled meal!

Beef Checkoff

Consider your cut

While classics, such as the Strip Steak and Ribeye, can be an easy go-to, there are endless options when it comes to cuts of beef. Why not try taking your grilling game up a notch with a cut you might not be as familiar with, like a juicy Flat Iron or a lean, flavorful Flank Steak. More cut ideas for grilling can be found here.



Elevate those flavors

Marinades and rubs are a great way to take beef to the next level with minimal effort. To add extra flavor, tender cuts can be marinated for as little as 15 minutes or as long as two hours. For less tender cuts, marinating for at least six hours, but not more than 24 hours, will do the trick.



Medium and steady wins the race

When it comes to cooking beef, there is no need to rush the process by using any higher heat than medium. Cooking at a medium heat allows beef to achieve caramelization while still developing rich flavors and avoiding charring.



Temperature is king

To have the best eating experience, it is important to cook beef to the correct internal temperature. The best way to ensure accurate results is to use a meat thermometer.



Time to savor!

Once you've finished grilling that delicious beef meal, it's time to sit back and enjoy.

"There is no better way to kick off summer grilling season than with beef," said Laura Hagen, senior director, culinary for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "Beef is an extremely versatile, nutritious protein. Between the different cuts and options for marinades and rubs, beef is the perfect choice for summertime barbecues."

For more ideas for a successful grilling season right, check out these delicious recipes from Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Caribbean Ribeye Steaks with Grilled Pineapple Salad

Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak

Zesty BBQ Cheeseburgers

For more recipes visit https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.

CONTACT: Autumn Velez, 303-850-3445, avelez@beef.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tips-to-kick-off-grilling-season-from-beef-its-what-for-dinner-300653092.html

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association

