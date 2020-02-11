TI's EMI-optimized integrated transformer technology miniaturizes isolated power transfer into IC-sized packaging

TI's breakthrough integrated transformer technology enables high-density isolated DC/DC power conversion, while maintaining low EMI. The single-package, surface-mount architecture gives designers an easy-to-use, low-profile IC that reduces the bill of materials (BOM), and efficiently operates across a wide temperature range. An EMI-optimized, low capacitance transformer and quiet control scheme streamline EMI compliance while providing a reliable solution with options for reinforced or basic isolation. Download the white paper, " Power Through the Isolation Barrier: The Landscape of Isolated DC/DC Bias Power Supplies " to learn more about this new family of reinforced isolated DC/DC bias supplies.

TI will demonstrate the UCC12050 in booth No. 1001 at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 15-19, 2020.

Key features and benefits of the UCC12050

Small size, increased power density : Available in a 16-pin small-outline integrated circuit (SOIC) package measuring 10.3 mm by 10.3 mm by 2.65 mm, the UCC12050 offers 60% efficiency – twice that of competing devices of similar size – and twice the power density of comparative isolated power modules. Delivering 0.5 W in the new architecture improves reliability, enables a small BOM and simplifies board layout.

The UCC12050's integrated transformer with very low primary-to-secondary capacitance is optimized for EMI performance, and its quiet control scheme makes it easier for engineers to have their designs pass Comité International Spécial des Perturbations Radioélectriques (CISPR) 32 Class B EMI tests, with margin, on a two-layer printed circuit board. The solution also eliminates external filter components such as low-dropout regulators and ferrite beads normally required to meet EMI certification, which significantly reduces component selection and design time. Reinforced isolation, wide temperature range: The UCC12050's reinforced isolation with 8-mm creepage and clearance is used for protection and robustness against ground potential differences. Its high efficiency and extended -40°C to 125°C operating temperature range deliver more power in extreme conditions. Read the technical article, "Isolation 101: How to find the right isolation solution for your application," to learn how reinforced isolation and the UCC12050, in particular, can help save time, effort, space and possibly cost over other isolated bias supply solutions.

This new high-density isolated power converter, the latest industry-leading device in TI's power-management portfolio, offers small size and ease of use for any industrial application requiring isolation. Additionally, the new UCC12040 provides all of the same benefits with 3-kVrms basic isolation.

Package, availability and pricing

The UCC12050 and UCC12040 are available in volume production from TI and authorized distributors in a 16-pin, 10.3-mm-by-10.3-mm-by-2.65-mm SOIC package. Pricing starts at US$3.90 and US$3.15, respectively, in 1,000-unit quantities. Engineers can evaluate this product with the UCC12050EVM-022 evaluation module, available on TI.com for US$99.

Learn more from TI's power and isolation experts

For more information on TI's new integrated transformer technology and products, see www.ti.com/isolatedpower to view additional technical content, including application notes and a video, and to discover TI's diverse selection of low-power offline and isolated DC/DC converters. To learn more about TI's full portfolio of power and signal isolation technologies and how they deliver the industry's highest isolation ratings and device lifetimes, see www.ti.com/isolation.

