'Tis the Season for Soup! Panera Unveils New Holiday Cups to Soup Up Annual Traditions

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, holiday lattes! This year, Panera is shaking up the holiday season with a surprising twist: its first-ever limited-edition Holiday Soup Cup Collection. While Panera loves its coffee connoisseurs, the real winter favorite is the brand's delicious line of signature soups. With more than 140 million servings sold annually, Panera's soup has become a winter essential that guests can't get enough of, and Panera's Holiday Soup Cups are perfect for those chilly days when you want to cozy up with a comforting classic.

"Our signature soups have always been a guest favorite, and this year, our festive holiday soup cups are sure to add a touch of warmth and magic to every spoonful," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "These limited-edition cups are our twist on the holiday cup tradition, and hope our guests enjoy a uniquely Panera way to celebrate the season."

This fall, Panera introduced two new warm and flavorful additions to their signature soup lineup, the Hearty Fireside Chili and Rustic Baked Potato Soup, as well as bringing back Autumn Squash Soup, a beloved seasonal staple. Classic Panera favorites including Broccoli Cheddar, Creamy Tomato, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice and Bistro French Onion are always available to satisfy every cozy craving.

The three Holiday Soup Cups will be available as a bundle sold exclusively on The Panera Shop for $10 while supplies last.* And, to fill up your cup, the bundle comes with 3 soup cups, plus a $20 Panera Bread® gift card to ensure you can enjoy your favorite soups this holiday season.

To order your next cozy, comforting Panera soup today, visit PaneraBread.com.

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of October 22, 2024 there were 2,177 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

