Tis the season for travel deals as more Americans and Canadians turn to EF Go Ahead Tours for Black Friday Savings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, a leading tour operator for travelers of all ages, families, and groups, today announced the launch of its season of Black Friday savings.

Now through Black Friday, November 28, 2025, save up to $800 USD per traveler on some of the most popular tours across more than 200 trips all around the world.

Additionally, each week prior to Black Friday, travelers will be able to access special themed offers to destinations across Europe, on solo tours, and virtually everywhere else in the world where Go Ahead…goes.

Deal seekers should also be on the on the lookout for new tours with incredible excursions, inclusive of special introductory pricing – think perfume making classes in France, wine tastings in New Zealand, and pearl diving in Japan.

"Whether it's off-season travel to Rome or a solo summer escape to the Greek Islands, now is the best time to book one of EF Go Ahead's guided travel experiences for less," said Jessica Trammell, Vice President of Marketing for EF Go Ahead Tours. "Our travelers aren't just checking destinations off a list; they're immersing themselves in local culture, connecting with people, and discovering something new about the world and themselves along the way. With new tours launching and special savings available each week leading to Black Friday — it's the perfect moment to plan your next trip with us, no matter if it is the 1st time or your 80th."

The multi-week campaign includes:

October 21-November 28, 2025: The Black Friday travel season kicks off with savings of up to $800 off on select tours and dates during the entire promotional period.

The Black Friday travel season kicks off with savings of up to $800 off on select tours and dates during the entire promotional period. November 1-6, 2025: Our "Everywhere Outside of Europe" tours on sale! Deals on select tours across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the United States & Canada. Look out also for special tour+flight savings of up to $1000.

Our "Everywhere Outside of Europe" tours on sale! Deals on select tours across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the United States & Canada. Look out also for special tour+flight savings of up to $1000. November 7-13, 2025: Solo Savings Galore! Up to $1000 off solo travel and solo women-only travel on Singles Day, November 11! Plus, new tour drops and special introductory pricing across new experiences in Europe and Asia; Safaris in Africa and deals across our incredible City Stay tour collections.

Solo Savings Galore! Up to $1000 off solo travel and solo women-only travel on Singles Day, November 11! Plus, new tour drops and special introductory pricing across new experiences in Europe and Asia; Safaris in Africa and deals across our incredible City Stay tour collections. November 14-20, 2025: European Escapes! Special deals to locations across some of the best art, food+wine, historical, and bountiful natural destinations across the European continent. Special tour+flight offers up to $1000 off.

European Escapes! Special deals to locations across some of the best art, food+wine, historical, and bountiful natural destinations across the European continent. Special tour+flight offers up to $1000 off. November 21-27, 2025: Featured sales on Go Ahead travelers' favorite tours across the globe! Save up to $1000 on tour+flights.

Featured sales on Go Ahead travelers' favorite tours across the globe! Save up to $1000 on tour+flights. November 28, 2025: It all adds up to this mega day of sales across EF Go Ahead Tours, inclusive of an additional, stackable discount of $300 off sales pricing for the first several travelers who book via our call centers when calling +1 844 290 7485.

Additional Black Friday tour deals will be dropping all day! Look out for additional savings online and when calling into EF Go Ahead Tours for total savings of up to $1000 on select tours and dates.

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

