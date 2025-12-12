'Tis the Season for Whatacheer: 12 Days of Delicious Daily Deals Are Here

Whataburger® Rewards Members Can Sip, Savor and Celebrate With a Delightful Deal Every Day, Only in the Whataburger App

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Dec., Whataburger is unwrapping a new holiday tradition designed to make spirits bright and appetites happier. Introducing 12 Days of Whatacheer, a jolly lineup of daily offers created exclusively for Whataburger Rewards Members. From classic menu favorites to craveable "buy one, get one" surprises, every day offers a new reason to unwrap something tasty and brighten your day.

Holiday-themed graphic reading ‘12 Days of WhataCheer’ on a red background with white dots. Below the text are images of Whataburger menu items: a Cinnamon Roll, Onion Rings, a Whataburger, a Whatafresher, a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and a Strawberry Shake.

Running Dec. 12–23, 12 Days of Whatacheer gives Rewards members access to a fresh in-app offer every day. Guests simply sign in to their Whataburger Rewards account and click to claim the day's deal in the app. Once claimed, Guests can enjoy their treat with their holiday festivities.

"12 Days of Whatacheer is Whataburger's way of celebrating the season with a bit of holiday magic and special savings just for our Rewards members," said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler.

This year's lineup brings a range of cheerful surprises across the 12 days, offering complimentary add-ons, "buy one, get one" goodies and other limited-time rewards sprinkled throughout the season. Rewards members must check the Whataburger App each day to click and claim that day's offer. A new reward appears each morning, giving fans a merry little reason to sign in, tap, and treat themselves to a little Whatacheer flavor.

Ready to join in the festivities? Download the Whataburger App, create a Rewards account and get set to claim your daily holiday treats. More details are available at Whataburger.com.

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating 76 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members - real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com - or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com .

