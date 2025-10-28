Whataburger® Unwraps The Frosted Berry Whatafresher™ for the Holidays

Celebrate the Season's Little Victories with a Sip of Sweet Winter Berry Joy, For a Limited Time

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to unwrap something sweet. Introducing Whataburger's new Frosted Berry Whatafresher™ — a festive drink designed to make life's little victories taste even sweeter. Whether you've untangled your Christmas lights, conquered your gift list or just made it through another Monday, this winter treat for every small feat is here to help sip your way through the season with a little extra cheer.

Whataburger Frosted Berry Whatafresher™ — a limited-time dark berry-colored iced drink topped with cold whip, shown on a holiday-themed purple background.

Launching Nov. 3 for a limited time, the Frosted Berry Whatafresher joins Whataburger's growing craft beverage lineup following the summer success of the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher. This new seasonal drink is flavored with sweet blackberry flavor, includes real blueberry bursties and a cloud of cold whip for a frosty mix that is as cheerful as it is refreshing.

"After seeing the excitement around our first Whatafresher, we wanted to keep that energy going and deliver something special for the holidays," said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. "The Frosted Berry Whatafresher captures the bold flavor and joyful spirit our fans love, with a winter twist that makes even the smallest moments worth celebrating."

Whether it's paired with a Breakfast on a Bun to start a chilly morning or a classic No. 1 Whataburger to wrap up a cozy night, this berry-bright beverage brings a refreshing lift to any meal, any time of day.

So go ahead – raise a frosted cup to your small wins, big laughs, and sweet holiday memories ahead. The Frosted Berry Whatafresher arrives at participating Whataburger locations beginning Nov. 3, priced at $3.69 for a 16-ounce beverage and $3.99 for a 20-ounce beverage. Prices may vary by location.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites. Visit Whataburger.com for further details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating 75 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members - real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com - or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

