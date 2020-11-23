‘Tis The Season of Giving - 6 ways you can give back on Facebook this holiday season

This holiday season in particular, many of us are thinking about how we can give something back - whether it's time, talent or a simple act of kindness. Today, Facebook is kicking off Season of Giving , a campaign encouraging people to give however they can. Here are some ideas and new ways to get involved:

Start a fundraiser on GivingTuesday (December 1)

More than one million nonprofits can fundraise using Facebook's Fundraising tools. Start a fundraiser of your own or share or donate to an existing one for a cause you care about on GivingTuesday, or anytime this holiday season. This year, Facebook will match up to $7 million in qualifying donations made to US nonprofits beginning at 8AM EST on GivingTuesday. See Facebook's full terms and GivingTuesday Help Page to learn more.

On Instagram, donation stickers have long been a popular way to share important causes, and Instagram recently rolled out Live fundraisers and personal fundraisers as well. Every dollar counts, so as always, 100% of what's raised for nonprofits on Facebook and Instagram will go directly to organizations.

Create or donate to a holiday drive

With many people out of work and food insecurity affecting nearly 1 in 3 people in the US due to Covid-19 ( according to a recent survey conducted on Facebook ), people are relying on the generosity of others now more than ever. In the US, Facebook is launching Drives, a new feature in Community Help that makes it easier for people and organizations to collect food, clothes and other essential items to donate to people in need. Drives is starting to roll out now and will be available more widely in the coming weeks. To create a drive and start giving to your community, type "Community Help" into your Facebook search bar and follow the shortcut.

Support Black-owned businesses

Black-owned businesses have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. You can help support Black-owned businesses when you shop from The Facebook #BuyBlack Friday Gift Guide in the US. The guide is curated with the help of the US Black Chambers and leading voices in the Black community. Encourage your community to post and tag their favorite Black-owned business on Facebook with #BuyBlackChallenge. Visit the Lift Black Voices Hub for more information.

Donate blood

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood. Connect with your local blood bank on Facebook to receive updates for opportunities to donate blood in your community.

Watch, listen & donate

Tune in to Peace Through Music: A Global Event For Social Justice premiering exclusively on Facebook Live and the Facebook App Page on December 1 at 3PM EST. The star-studded fundraising event, in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, features performances and appearances by Aloe Blacc, Billie Eilish, Becky G, Carlos Santana & Cindy Blackman Santana, Killer Mike, Ringo Starr, Skip Markey and many more. Viewers can donate to Peace Through Music's Facebook Fundraiser , which will support the Playing for Change Foundation —an organization that creates positive change in underserved communities around the world through music and arts education — the United Nations Population Fund , Sankofa , Silkroad and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation .

You can also check out Mike Rowe's " Returning The Favor " on GivingTuesday for a special episode featuring Dawod Thomas, founder of My Father's Plan , a Baltimore-based nonprofit that helps inner city youth through community activism, financial literacy and community outreach. Viewers who tune in can donate to support their work.

Reconnect with friends

According to Aspen Institute younger adults, people who live alone and people who have gone through major life events are more likely to experience loneliness before and during Covid-19. Connect with old friends and invite them to a virtual holiday party in Messenger Rooms or watch your favorite classic movie together on Watch Together in a Room or Messenger video call.

So this Season of Giving join us in celebrating people who are giving to their communities in inspiring ways, and get inspired yourself by visiting Facebook's Community Home Page . After all, even a small act of kindness can make a big difference to someone.

