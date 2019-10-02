'Tis the Season to Be Geeky: The Pop Insider Experts Unveil Pop 20 List of Must-Have Pop-Culture Gifts Ahead of New York Comic Con

To celebrate the launch of its holiday gift guide and keep the excitement going, the Pop Insider also announced activities and events for New York Comic Con, October 2 – 6. A full schedule of events is below.

From the latest gossip about the hottest new shows, to intel on the best panels and the insider scoop on the coolest new collectibles and merch, the Pop Insider editors have the con covered! The magazine's editorial team will be at New York Comic Con throughout the show and is available to provide expert commentary about all the news, events, exclusives and new gear announced. Plus, follow along for real-time updates on www.thepopinsider.com and on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Attendees can visit the Pop Insider at Booth #270 to pick up their copy of holiday gift guide as seen in the Fall issue of the magazine .

"Fandom is serious business, and pop culture merch makes a perfect gift, but it's important to think outside the box and choose unique items. Our Pop 20 and complete holiday gift guide includes great gifts for every geek at all different price points, so there's really something for everyone," said Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief of the Pop Insider.

"We're thrilled to launch our guide at the start of one of our favorite events of the year: New York Comic Con," said co-editor Marissa DiBartolo. "For the first time ever, The Pop Insider will have an official presence at the Con – we're excited to meet fellow fans, give away crazy amounts of swag, and feature an amazing TRANSFORMERS exclusive in our booth. Come geek out with us!"

The Pop Insider's Pop 20

Batman Black & White Mini 7-Piece Box Set: Wave 4 (DC Collectibles)

Disney Villainous: Wicked to the Core & Evil Comes Prepared (Ravensburger)

Friends x Alex & Ani (Alex & Ani)

Funkoverse (Funko)

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak (Wow! Stuff)

Jumanji Prop Replica (The Noble Collection)

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar (LEGO)

Marvel Legends Series Avengers Electronic Power Gauntlet (Hasbro)

MimoPowerDeck (Mimoco)

My Hero Academia Deku Full Cowl Glow-In-The-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure (Funko)

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington & Zero Character Puppets (Folkmanis)

Nintendo Switch Lite (Nintendo)

Playmobil Ghostbusters Ecto-1A (Playmobil)

Pokémon Sword and Shield (Nintendo)

Star Wars Home Arcade Game (Arcade 1Up)

Star Wars: The Black Series Hyperreal Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back 8-Inch Darth Vader Figure (Hasbro)

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF — Stranger Things Edition (Polaroid)

The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie Collection (SteelBook)

Voice-Activated Batmobile (YuMe Toys)

1:24 Stranger Things Hopper's Blazer with Police Badge (Jada Toys)

The Pop Insider's New York Comic Con Events and Activities Include:

LEVEL UP: The Pop Insider's NYCC Kick-Off Party

When: Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Yotel New York, Green Fig Terrace, 570 10th Ave, New York

What: Kick off your NYCC con experience with a fandom-fueled evening full of drinks, games, bites, contests, giveaways, dancing, and more!

Join us on the rooftop of Yotel New York for a pre-con night of FUN. Enjoy an open bar and light bites, grab some costume accessories from Disguise to level up your night, and get nostalgic and silly with some classic Mad Libs.

Dance the night away and enter to win incredible prizes, including collectibles, toys, and more.

Cosplay is highly encouraged! Pose for photos by pro cosplay photographers and make your YouTube debut on a special episode of Cosplayers Getting Coffee.

Show up in cosplay for an extra raffle ticket to win $1,000 worth of collectibles from the Pop Insider.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Stan Lee Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Stan Lee in 2010 that helps provide access to literacy, education, and the arts throughout the U.S.

Please note that this event is 21+.

Tickets are available for $35 here . A limited number of tickets are available for credentialed members of the press. Please contact Elizabeth Tran, LKPR, Inc., Elizabeth@LKPRinc.com to request access.

The Pop Insider at New York Comic Con

When: Thursday, October 3rd – Saturday, October 5th, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 6th, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Booth #270 at the Javits Center

What: Visit the Pop Insider booth at New York Comic Con every day during regular show hours to experience an awesome TRANSFORMERS HASLAB exclusive, win TONS of swag, meet up with fellow cosplayers and, of course, pick up your copy of the special Con issue of the Pop Insider!

The first ever TRANSFORMERS HASLAB project: Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron will be rolling out to NYCC and the massive prototypes will be exclusively on display within the Pop Insider Booth! This legendary figure will only move into production if it reaches its minimum goal of 8,000 backers by 11:59 PM ET on October 6, 2019 on HasbroPulse.com. You don't want to miss out on this historic opportunity to add this figure to your collection – his features, detail, and scale are worthy of his gigantic legacy!

The Pop Insider and Cosplayers Getting Coffee will also host special Con episode filming sessions and cosplay and character meet and greets as follows:

Friday, October 4 th :

: Cosplayers Getting Coffee Filming, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



New York Avengers Meet & Greet, 2-4 p.m.



Lua Stardust as Lady Thor Meet & Greet, 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, October 5 th :

: Care Bears Meet & Greet, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.



Cosplayers Getting Coffee Filming, 12-2 p.m. , 4-6 p.m.

,

Danny, @ReignOfCosplay, as Bumblebee Meet & Greet, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 6 th :

: Care Bears Meet & Greet, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Exclusive in-booth giveaways will take place every 10 minutes in the booth, with a chance to win limited-edition Transformers Unicron prints, Micro Arcade games from Super Impulse, Pop Culture Keepsakes from Hallmark, Super Dinosaur Lunchbags from Spin Master, and Care Bears Fuzzy Backpacks from Cloudco!

Plus, play the Spin2Win Prize Wheel in the booth for the chance to win even more prizes, including masks and activity sets from PJ Masks, an exclusive holiday-themed action figure print from Mitchel Wu, and Pop Insider swag! Just follow @ThePopInsider on Instagram for a chance to spin!

NOTE: Requires a New York Comic Con badge or press pass for access.

From Fangirl to GirlBoss: How to Nab Your Pop Culture Dream Job

When: Saturday, October 5th, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Where: Cosplay Central Stage - River Pavilion, 4th Floor at the Javits Center

What: You've been to the midnight screenings. You've lined up for Con tickets. Your cosplay is on point. But how can you turn that passion into the job of your dreams?

Marissa DiBartolo, Editor in Chief of The Pop Insider, joins the panel of amazing women from Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment (WIT), who work behind-the-scenes on some of your favorite content and are all fangirls at heart.

Learn about the distinctive paths they each took to get their pop culture dream job, along with what their companies are doing to advance women and promote more diverse, inclusive storytelling.

NOTE: Requires a New York Comic Con badge or press pass for access.

About the Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, the Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 with the content they crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print magazine and ezine, and real-time social media updates. Both digital and print editions are produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of leading trade publication the Toy Book and the No. 1 consumer resource for toys and games for kids, the Toy Insider. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

CONTACT: Kristen Joerger, kristen@lkprinc.com, 646-484-4577

SOURCE The Pop Insider

Related Links

https://thepopinsider.com

