'Tis the Season to Deck the Palms at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

Celebrate the season at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

New as of this fall, the lobby and adjacent Martini Bar at The Ocean Club will have a fresh new look and feel. Best known for being featured in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, the Martini Bar will be updated with new furnishings, art and decor, drawing inspiration from the lush tropical landscape beyond the beautiful Palladian windows. Principal interior designer, Joanna Kerr, says, "To add a touch of intrigue, we pay homage to the iconic Casino Royale film by infusing the space with hints of glamour, sophistication, and a sense of adventure."

Kerr notes the decor will feature dark contrasts set against the white walls, along with warm sand tones, ocean blues, sunset blushes, and layers of textures reminiscent of basketweaves and ocean waves. "This will be a comfortable oasis where guests will be invited to unwind with a martini and enjoy the sweeping views of the azure sea, creating a sense of serenity," adds Kerr.

The Martini Bar features decadent caviar and truffle martinis, plus favorites such as the passionfruit chili and vesper martinis. Don't miss out on trying a martini flight, with a selection of renowned mixologist Keith Cash's mini martinis, to sample several refreshing flavors. Cash was recently named the "Bahamas' Best Bartender" as featured in Caribbean Journal magazine's Travel and Sustainability Awards. This festive season, guests will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with Cash as they "shake and stir' things up, with fun, interactive cocktail classes, offered on select dates.

Residential-style Accommodations

The Ocean Club offers two different wings of guestrooms- the Hartford Wing, cantered by a beautiful courtyard and fountain, and the Crescent Wing, where all rooms have an ocean view beyond a verdant palm garden. The renovated guestrooms and suites in the Crescent Wing are designed in a classic island elegance concept, with touches such as a gold bamboo-framed mirrors, and deep-soaking bathtubs surrounded by a custom curved wall mosaic. The spacious suites offer a separate living room and bedroom, a powder room, plus a full bath including an oversize glass shower and jetted deep-soaking tub. Furniture pieces include curved silhouettes and accents reminiscent of the undulating ocean waves, just steps away. Guestrooms and suites offer a private terrace or balcony, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and beautifully maintained verdant lawn, where hammocks between palms and white Adirondack chairs invite one to take a break and enjoy the tranquil setting. Guestroom terraces have been updated to include a large plush daybed, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

Hartford Wing guestrooms and suites reflect a more modern Bahamian chic decor, with dark hardwood accents and touches of aqua and blush. Hartford guestrooms and suites have views of either the ocean, or a scenic lushly landscaped garden, and provide easy access to the main lobby and Spa.

All king guest rooms include a queen-size sofa sleeper, accommodating a maximum occupancy of two adults and two children. Select guestrooms have two beds and have outer-connecting capabilities to either an Oceanfront Room with a king bed or an Oceanfront King Suite, ideal for families. For those seeking more privacy and space, and ideal for families and friends travelling together, The Ocean Club also boasts three spectacular beachfront villa residences, both three-and-four bedroom, and two two-bedroom bungalows with private plunge pools.

Those who check in on Dec. 21, 2024 or earlier can take advantage of special savings with the Resort's Return to Paradise Offer, including a complimentary fourth night plus round-trip airport transfers.

Guests can pop by the Resort's Hartford Gallery to experience the Residential Sales Center and make an appointment to learn more about The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas. Anticipated to open in 2027 and set within an oceanfront enclave in close proximity to the Resort, the upcoming residential community will present a curated collection of 67 turnkey Private Residences managed by Four Seasons.

Splash and Play

With three pools, including the oceanfront infinity-edge Ocean Pool, the adult-only Versailles Pool, and the Family Lagoon Pool, there is ample space to splash and play or simply lounge in the serenity of the balmy, breezy air. The pristine white sand beach, dotted with bright blue umbrellas, is a favourite for not only the scenic views, but also for the attentive beachside service. While parents are enjoying relaxation by the pools or at The Spa, kids ages 4 to 12 are entertained at the Resort's complimentary Kids for All Seasons day camp, offered daily. With 35 meticulously landscaped acres to discover, guests of the 107-room Resort feel like they're in their own private oasis.

Activities

Guests of The Ocean Club can enjoy an active lifestyle at the Resort, whether at the Fitness Centre with regular classes available, playing a match on one of the Resort's six Har-Tru tennis courts, or hitting the links at the 18-hole Tom Weiszkopf designed Ocean Club Golf Course. Water sports also abound, with stand-up paddleboards available beachside, and the Concierge can assist with excursions such as boating, fishing, snorkelling, parasailing and more. The Kids For All Seasons complimentary kids club is offering an array of delightful holiday-themed programming, with activities such as ornament making, build-a-sandman, faux-snow making, Christmas Jeopardy, holiday slime, ugly sweater decorating, and much more. The intimate eight-treatment room Spa, designed Balinese-style with private outdoor spaces and soaking bathtubs, is the ideal sanctuary to enjoy holiday pampering while children are being fully supervised and entertained.

Eat, Drink & Be Merry

For on-property dining, guests and locals alike revel in the gourmet options at DUNE by Jean-Georges. The signature oceanside restaurant provides delectable dining options, including fresh lobster with truffle butter, tuna tartare and caviar, and a delicious conch salad. Sunday brunch is an event not to be missed, with fresh delicacies including oysters, crab and more. Situated on a cliff with striking views of the sea, DUNE offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and live music on the weekends. In addition to DUNE, the newly enhanced Ocean Blu, situated next to the Ocean Pool, is now offering dinner service on select evenings, with live music on the weekends. Ocean Blu offers grilled fare with zesty, tropical salsas and salads, truffle fries, and many more delicious items.

Festive Decor

Be dazzled by the Resort's gorgeous Christmas tree, a breathtaking display in The Martini Bar, set by the picture window with the turquoise waters sparkling in the background. The intimate setting is the perfect backdrop for one's family holiday photo.

Delight in the gingerbread house created by Executive Pastry Chef Philip Warden. This year's beautiful gingerbread house stationed in the Resort's lobby has an even sweeter purpose. The Ocean Club invites guests to give back by purchasing a gingerbread brick in support of The Ranfurly Home for Children, which provides a residential facility and on-site school for orphaned children. Guests can visit the front desk to make a donation, and Chef Warden and team will add a name chosen by the guest, written with icing onto a gingerbread brick.

Holiday Gifts

For the perfect holiday gift for the Bahamas enthusiast or for those who hold The Ocean Club in a special place in their heart, the Resort's custom coffee table book, in collaboration with Assouline, is available for purchase. The Ocean Club book can be purchased online, and copies are available at the Resort.

As well, this past summer, the Resort collaborated with French designer JACQUEMUS on a collection of luxe, hand-painted stripe towels. Designed by JACQUEMUS exclusively for Four Seasons, the grand-sized Striped Pool Towel features bold black and white stripes. This look was featured at The Ocean Club's Versailles and Ocean Pools over the summer season. A plush, designer pool towel makes the perfect gift.

In addition, The Ocean Club launched a custom shoe collection with global tastemaker Whitney Robinson and Palm Beach, Fla.-based loafer company Stubbs & Wootton. Two fashionable pairs of #FSOceanClubStubbs are the perfect souvenir of one's time at the Resort, or a must-have shoe to wear on a property visit. One design is sand coloured with a conch shell and helm, and the other is a black velvet with "Shaken" on one shoe and "Stirred" on the other. No matter which shoe one steps out in, the shoes are as comfortable as they are a stylish conversation starter.

This holiday season, The Ocean Club is offering the following happenings and activities:

Thanksgiving Week

Oysters & Bubbles at Ocean Blu, Nov. 23, 5:30-7:30pm

Thanksgiving Dinner at Dune, Nov. 23, 6pm-10pm or Ocean Blu, 6pm-9:30pm

Fitness:

Nov. 23: Pilates, 8am; Core, butt & leg burn, 11am; tennis tournament, 11 am; Balance class, 3pm

Nov. 24: Hatha yoga alongside live cellist Romel Shearer, 8am; Pilates-infused balance class, 9am; Family tennis tournament, 11am; Super Sweat Boot Camp, 4pm

Nov. 25: General Manager's 5K Turkey Run, 7:30am; Vinyasa Flow Yoga, 8am; Pilates Intensive, 11am; Kids Tennis, 11am; Strong Body, 4pm

Nov. 26: Hatha yoga, 8am; Cardio Circuits, 11am

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Enjoy culinary specials at Ocean Blu and DUNE.

New Year's Eve Party: New Year's Eve will include two dinner options, at DUNE and Ocean Blu, followed by live music, dancing and revelry on the beautiful resort lawn and Ocean Pool deck. Guests will enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and a Bahamian Junkanoo band will lead guests to the "afterglow" at DUNE Bar, with continued live music entertainment, as well as views of the dazzling fireworks display over the ocean.

New Year's Day Brunch: Guests can enjoy a delicious New Year's Day brunch at DUNE, featuring omelette station, seafood bar, pasta station, salad station, carving station, and traditional Caribbean foods such as jerk spiced chicken breast, roasted grouper, Bahamian peas and rice and Bahamian macaroni and cheese.

Additional Activities:

-Brunch at DUNE, every Sunday, 12:30pm-3pm; reservations required.

-Daily continental buffet style breakfast at DUNE, Nov. 26, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025

-Sunrise Smoothies, daily on the DUNE deck, 7am-10am, Nov. 26, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025

-Straw Market, with Bahamian handmade creations, Friday-Sunday in the Hartford Courtyard

-Daily fitness classes include Circuit Training, Hard Strength Sculpting, Total Body, Bands & Body Weights, Badminton, Tabata Cardio, Hatha Yoga, and more

-Junkanoo entertainment on December 28, 2024 and January 3, 2025

-Cigar rolling and rum tastings every Thursday

-Mixology classes with Keith Cash, Nov. 28, Dec. 12 and Dec. 26

-Kalik & Conch tasting at the beach, complimentary, Nov. 26, Dec. 10, Dec. 24

-More exciting happenings to be announced!

For reservations and more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/oceanclub or call 1-800-819-5053.

