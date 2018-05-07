TI's ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

TI's highly integrated TPSM82480 maintains the required 6-A output current over the full temperature range without additional airflow. This is accomplished using a two-phase control topology that shares the load between the phases to ensure high efficiency and balanced operation. Additional features include adjustable soft start, voltage select (VSEL) to support multiple processor stages, and a power-good indicator.

TPSM82480 key features and benefits

Ultra-small size : Two input/output capacitors and two resistors make up a complete solution footprint of 80 mm 2 that measures just 1.5 mm in height.

: Two input/output capacitors and two resistors make up a complete solution footprint of 80 mm that measures just 1.5 mm in height. High efficiency : An optional automatic power-save mode maintains high efficiency across the full load range.

: An optional automatic power-save mode maintains high efficiency across the full load range. Heat protection : Thermal-good output to alert the system to reduce power before overheating.

Read the blog post, "Decoding power module derating curves," to determine thermal limits in a power module data sheet.

Availability, packaging and pricing

Prototype samples of the TPSM82480 are available now through the TI store. Offered in a 24-pin quad flat micro (QFM) MicroSIP™ package, the module is priced at US$3.57 in 1,000-unit quantities. Order the TPSM82480EVM-002 evaluation module and download the PSpice transient models. Create a complete 5.5-V, 6-A DC/DC step-down solution now with WEBENCH® Power Designer.

The TPSM82480 is the newest addition to TI's broad portfolio of DC/DC power modules that integrate inductors and MOSFETs into a single package to save board space and simplify prototyping, design and manufacturing.

Get more information

Read the two-part Power House blog series, "Deciphering module data sheets," to learn what to look for in module data sheets to determine solution size and efficiency.

Search for solutions, get help and share knowledge in the TI E2E™ Community Power Modules forum.

Download power reference designs from the TI Designs reference design library.

