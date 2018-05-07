TI's ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Highly integrated synchronous power module features up to 95 percent efficiency for space- and height-constrained applications

DALLAS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today introduced a 5.5-V step-down power module that delivers true, continuous 6-A output current with up to 95 percent efficiency. The easy-to-use TPSM82480 DC/DC module integrates power metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) and shielded inductors into a tiny, low-profile footprint for space- and height-constrained applications such as point-of-load telecommunications, networking, and test and measurement power supplies. For more information, samples and an evaluation module, see www.ti.com/tpsm82480-pr.

TI’s ultra-small 5.5V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance and features up to 95% efficiency for space- and height-constrained applications

TI's highly integrated TPSM82480 maintains the required 6-A output current over the full temperature range without additional airflow. This is accomplished using a two-phase control topology that shares the load between the phases to ensure high efficiency and balanced operation. Additional features include adjustable soft start, voltage select (VSEL) to support multiple processor stages, and a power-good indicator.

TPSM82480 key features and benefits

  • Ultra-small size: Two input/output capacitors and two resistors make up a complete solution footprint of 80 mm2 that measures just 1.5 mm in height.
  • High efficiency: An optional automatic power-save mode maintains high efficiency across the full load range.
  • Heat protection: Thermal-good output to alert the system to reduce power before overheating.

Read the blog post, "Decoding power module derating curves," to determine thermal limits in a power module data sheet.

Availability, packaging and pricing
Prototype samples of the TPSM82480 are available now through the TI store. Offered in a 24-pin quad flat micro (QFM) MicroSIP™ package, the module is priced at US$3.57 in 1,000-unit quantities. Order the TPSM82480EVM-002 evaluation module and download the PSpice transient models. Create a complete 5.5-V, 6-A DC/DC step-down solution now with WEBENCH® Power Designer.

The TPSM82480 is the newest addition to TI's broad portfolio of DC/DC power modules that integrate inductors and MOSFETs into a single package to save board space and simplify prototyping, design and manufacturing.

