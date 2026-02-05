TISE Reports 2025 Listing Results; Sets Record New Listings During Milestone Year

GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), today announced that it listed a record 1,140 securities during 2025, a 19.7% increase year-on-year (YoY).

The new listings contributed to a record 4,818 securities on TISE's Official List at 31 December 2025, an increase of 7.4% YoY. The total market value of listed securities also reached a record £797 billion at 31 December 2025, a 12.6% increase YoY.

"I am delighted to report a record number of new listings on TISE during 2025," said Cees Vermaas, Chief Executive Officer of TISE. "It has been a milestone year for the exchange, with MIAX's acquisition of TISE in June and strong growth in our listings business. The increase in the number, value and diversity of securities admitted to TISE confirms our position as a leading European listing venue for bonds offered to qualified investors."

Additional 2025 Highlights

The total number of private equity debt securities listed on TISE reached 2,135 at 31 December 2025. There were 407 new private equity debt securities listed on TISE during 2025, an increase of 18.7% YoY.

The total number of high yield bonds listed on TISE reached 533 at 31 December 2025. There were 220 new high yield bonds listed on TISE during 2025, an increase of 74.6% YoY.

The total number of securitization bonds on TISE's Official List reached 631 at 31 December 2025. There were 150 new securitizations listed on TISE during 2025, an increase of 8.7% YoY.

The total number of securities admitted under TISE's Equity Listing Rules for Specialist Companies reached 27 at 31 December 2025. Launched in November 2024 to address changing market expectations, TISE's new rulebook streamlines the initial application and continuing obligation requirements for Specialist Companies including SPV holding companies, closely held Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other similar issuers.

The total number of UK REITs listed on TISE reached 41 at 31 December 2025, making TISE the largest market for listed UK REITs.

The total value of listings on TISE supporting environmental, social and sustainable initiatives reached a record £32.2 billion at 31 December 2025, an increase of 25.3% YoY.

At 31 December 2025, TISE issuers were domiciled in 38 different territories, with the UK remaining the largest single source of business at 46.9% of new listings, and a record 31.1% of new business coming from the European Union.

About TISE

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to companies globally. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK REITs and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands. To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

