Tishman Speyer Expands ZO., a Comprehensive Suite of Health, Wellness, and Safety Amenities, to Construction Workers

Rob Speyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tishman Speyer said: "We believe our health and wellness amenities should be available to everyone who works in our buildings, and that includes those that build our buildings. Through ZO., we have redefined how we serve our clients, and it's a natural extension of the program to now offer it to our construction workers."

"Tishman Speyer's The Spiral construction project is creating thousands of jobs for our union brothers and sisters, as we build what will become a towering icon atop New York City's skyline for years to come," said Gary LaBarbera, president of the 100,000 member Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York. "As always, the safety, health, and wellbeing of our members is the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York's top priority, and we are pleased to see developers providing services that benefit our members. Tishman Speyer's offer to include our members in its ZO. program demonstrates an appreciation and understanding of the value that union construction workers bring to projects such as this one."

ZO. , the comprehensive suite of services for tenants, was launched at Rockefeller Center in 2017 and has since expanded to 37 Tishman Speyer properties across the U.S. and Europe. The ZO. pilot program of health and safety amenities for construction workers at The Spiral includes in-person and online fitness classes, morning warm-ups and end-of-day massages, health services, lunch offerings, and safety information and resources, all offered at no cost to the trade worker. Future amenities will include a comfortable and well-equipped breakroom. Construction workers are able to access and book all services through Tishman Speyer's proprietary ZO. mobile app.

At The Spiral site, Tishman Speyer is partnering with Turner Construction Company to offer the construction workforce, which is anticipated to include up to 10,000 unique trade workers over the life of the project, access to these expansive amenities. In the future, Tishman Speyer plans to offer amenities at more of the company's development sites. In partnership with Exubrancy, ZO.'s offerings at The Spiral site will maximize health and well-being, and focus on the philosophy that an employee who feels better is more productive.

In partnership with Turner Construction Company, Tishman Speyer will offer the following services to all construction workers building The Spiral:

Available now through the ZO. app:

A wide variety of personalized online video fitness and well-being classes, available for workers and their families to stream at home

Lunch offerings

Ergonomics coaching

Stretch & Flex: Morning warm-ups

End-of-day massages and wellness services

Haircuts and shaves

On-site medic providing acute medical care, and drug and alcohol screenings

Blood sugar checks

Blood pressure checks

BMI screenings

Nutrition consultations

Access to online project orientation for contractors

Smoking cessation services

Indoor amenities available on the ZO. app in 2020:

A breakroom for workers

Expanded wellness services, including healthy eating demos

Computer and printer area

Privacy phone booths on breakroom floor

Expanded food offerings

The Spiral, developed by Tishman Speyer and designed by architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), is an instantly recognizable addition to the New York City skyline. The Spiral's unique design features classic Manhattan step-backs that twist and taper towards the sky, allowing light and air to reach the streets below, and provides lush outdoor terrace space to tenants on every tower floor. The Spiral represents the future of connected workspace for industry leaders.

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and fund manager of first-class real estate around the world. Founded in 1978, Tishman Speyer is active across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia, building and managing premier office, residential and retail space in 28 key global markets for industry-leading tenants. The firm has acquired, developed and operated a portfolio of over 167 million square feet with a total value of approximately US $88 billion spread over 406 assets. Signature assets include New York City's Rockefeller Center, São Paulo's Torre Norte, The Springs in Shanghai, Lumière in Paris and OpernTurm in Frankfurt. Tishman Speyer currently has projects at different stages of development in Boston, Brasília, Frankfurt, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Washington, DC. The firm also operates portfolios of prominent office properties in Berlin, Chicago and London. For more information, visit tishmanspeyer.com and find us on social @tishmanspeyer.

