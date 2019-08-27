TISSINI among the "Top 10" private corporations with the fastest growth in United States Retail

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned publication Inc. Magazine placed TISSINI ( www.tissini.com ) in the 10th spot among corporations with the highest growth in the United States Retail segment. In its annual guide "2019 Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America," which reports on the fastest-growing private corporations in the United States market, TISSINI is #294 on the list, and #10 in the Retail sector.

"We are very proud of this recognition, as it reflects the efforts of a great working team and thousands of Hispanic women who have found a simple way to improve their financial situation through TISSINI," said Sion L. Tesone, Founder & CEO of TISSINI.

This new recognition is in addition to the awards won by Tesone in 2018 at Harvard Business School for his leadership, commitment and philanthropy, and in 2019 by becoming an Endeavor Entrepreneur.

Finally, Tesone said that his team is always looking for better ways to help Hispanic women achieve their financial independence through a single level direct sales model of quality products.

More about TISSINI

TISSINI was created in 2015 as a single level direct sales company that offers all Hispanic women in the United States the chance to improve their lives and that of their families through: exclusive quality products they can sell for additional income, services to meet their needs, and self-development tools to empower them, and supported by a friendly and personalized team.

About the Inc. 5000 list

The complete results of Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be organized by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

