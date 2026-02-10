Tissue Diagnostics Market worth $10.86 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Tissue Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from about USD 6.74 billion in 2025 to USD 10.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Browse 568 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 420 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Tissue Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 6.74 billion

USD 6.74 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.86 billion

USD 10.86 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.0%

Tissue Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

The tissue diagnostics market is segmented into immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology, special staining, and other technologies, with IHC leading the market.

The tissue diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, software, and services, with consumables accounting for the largest share.

The tissue diagnostics market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America leads the market.

The rising incidence of cancer and the growing demand for digital pathology solutions are among the major factors driving market expansion. With cancer cases increasing worldwide, there is a heightened focus on early and accurate disease diagnosis through advanced tissue analysis techniques. Simultaneously, the growing adoption of digital pathology is transforming traditional laboratory workflows by improving slide management, enabling remote consultations, and supporting data-driven diagnostic decisions. These trends, combined with continuous technological advancements and rising healthcare investments, are expected to strengthen the market's growth trajectory over the coming years.

Emerging technological innovations are set to transform the business landscape of the tissue diagnostics market by driving a shift toward automation, digitization, and precision-based testing. The growing integration of digital pathology platforms and whole-slide imaging systems is enabling remote diagnostics and AI-assisted analysis, improving scalability and global collaboration. Advancements in multiplex IHC, in situ hybridization (ISH), and molecular profiling technologies are expanding the scope of biomarker discovery and personalized oncology diagnostics. Moreover, next-generation instruments with enhanced connectivity and workflow automation are streamlining operations across clinical and research laboratories. These developments are pushing companies to modernize product portfolios, adopt interoperable solutions, and invest in R&D to maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving diagnostic ecosystem.

By product & service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market in 2024.

The global tissue diagnostics market is divided into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The consumables segment dominated the tissue diagnostics market in 2024. This segment includes antibodies, reagents, kits, probes, and other essential laboratory consumables that are routinely used in tissue analysis workflows. The dominance of consumables can be attributed to their recurring demand in diagnostic and research laboratories, as they are required for every assay and test. Additionally, the increasing adoption of automated and high-throughput tissue diagnostic systems has further amplified the need for standardized and high-quality consumables, making this segment a key contributor to market growth.

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the tissue market in 2024.

The tissue diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market, reflecting their central role in clinical diagnostics and patient care. The high patient volume, increasing prevalence of cancer and other tissue-related diseases, and growing adoption of advanced tissue diagnostic systems in hospital pathology labs drive this dominance. Hospitals rely on these technologies for accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring, making them the primary consumers of tissue diagnostics products and services.

North America represents the largest regional tissue diagnostics market.

North America held the largest share of the global tissue diagnostics market in 2024, driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure, high-quality laboratory facilities, and significant healthcare expenditure. The region benefits from widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, including automated tissue processing systems, digital pathology, and high-throughput immunohistochemistry platforms. Additionally, the presence of leading market players, robust R&D activities, and supportive regulatory frameworks contributes to the strong demand for tissue diagnostics solutions across hospitals, research laboratories, and private diagnostic centers in North America.

Top Companies in Tissue Diagnostics Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Simulation Market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Merck KGAa (Germany), and Agilent Technologies (US).

