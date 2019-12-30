Tissue Paper Market Insights & Forecasts to 2024 - Thriving Hospitality & Tourism Industries Present Lucrative Opportunities
Dec 30, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global tissue paper market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The thriving hospitality and tourism industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an overall increase in the awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers has enhanced the utilization of tissue paper products in office complexes and commercial spaces as well. Furthermore, facial tissues are gaining preference in several regions across the globe, especially in urban setups, thus providing a thrust to the market.
Additionally, the production of specialized tissues such as premium decorative, glazed and printed variants are significantly boosting the product sales. Advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled the vendors to improve product designs and patterns to cater to a wide consumer base with diversified requirements.
Other factors, including the development of organic tissue papers, rising disposable incomes, and favorable government policies to promote public health, are projected to drive the market further.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Asia Pulp & Paper, Georgia - Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Hengan China Investment Co. Ltd, CMPC, Cascades, Jukebokprint, Papermart, SCA, Unicharm, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global tissue paper market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global tissue paper industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tissue paper industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tissue paper industry?
- What is the structure of the global tissue paper industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global tissue paper industry?
- What are the profit margins in the tissue paper industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tissue Paper Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Product
9.1 Paper Napkin
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Paper Towel
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Facial Tissue
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Toilet Paper
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Wrapping Tissue
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Raw Material
10.1 Wood Free
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Wood Containing
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Recovered Fiber
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Household
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
12.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Convenience Stores
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Online Stores
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Others
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 North America
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Middle East and Africa
13.4.1 Market Trends
13.4.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Forecast
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Asia Pulp & Paper
15.3.2 Georgia - Pacific
15.3.3 Kimberly-Clark
15.3.4 Procter & Gamble
15.3.5 Hengan China Investment
15.3.6 CMPC
15.3.7 Cascades
15.3.8 Jukebokprint
15.3.9 Papermart
15.3.10 SCA
15.3.11 Unicharm
