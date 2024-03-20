Tissue Paper Market size to grow by 29.39 billion during 2024-2028, 4.8% YOY market growth recorded in 2023-2024, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tissue Paper Market is set to grow by USD 29.39 billion from 2024 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.82% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The tissue paper market saw a 4.8% Year-over-Year growth from 2023 to 2024, indicating a healthy expansion during that period. The market is driven by Increasing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies. Hospitalizations and healthcare spending spur tissue market growth. Increased hospital visits drive demand for tissue products, especially in healthcare settings. Rising health concerns boost tissue usage for personal hygiene. This trend is expected to drive significant market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tissue Paper Market 2024-2028

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2024-2028).

Download Sample Report in minutes!

Report Coverage Details Page number 192 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 29.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

The report on the tissue paper market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Market Dynamics

The emerging trend of increasing e-commerce adoption in the tissue market contrasts with the significant challenge posed by the threat of prominent substitutes. E-commerce platforms offer convenience and personalized shopping experiences, driving sales growth through online channels. However, the rising demand for substitutes like hand dryers and hand sanitizers, driven by hygiene concerns and convenience, presents a challenge to traditional tissue sales. While e-commerce facilitates market expansion, substitutes such as hand dryers and sanitizers hamper growth by diverting consumer preferences away from tissue products, especially in commercial settings. Balancing the benefits of online sales with the threat of substitutes remains a critical challenge for the tissue market's future growth.

Market Segmentation

The tissue paper market analysis includes Application, Distribution Channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Increasing adoption of e-commerce, focus on product premiumization, Strong growth of private-label tissue paper brands as one of the prime reasons driving the tissue paper market growth during the next few years.

The commercial segment of the tissue paper market is projected to grow significantly, driven by increased travel and healthcare demands. Valued at USD 46.07 billion in 2018, this segment benefits from rising hospitalizations and hygiene advocacy by medical professionals, particularly in Western Europe and North America. Meanwhile, the residential segment faces intense competition from a wide range of consumer tissue products like toilet paper and facial tissues, fueling market growth, especially in APAC.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets, such as Walmart and Tesco, offer diverse tissue paper options at competitive prices, attracting consumers seeking convenience and brand variety. This segment is poised to fuel market growth due to its wide popularity and extensive product selection.

Convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Wawa provide convenience and promotional offers, driving tissue paper sales alongside other products. Adaptation to changing consumer lifestyles enhances their role in meeting tissue paper demand, positioning them as key drivers of market growth.

APAC is projected to contribute 36% to global market growth. Analysts highlight regional trends, emphasizing urbanization's pivotal role. The surge in dual-income households enhances end-user purchasing power. Additionally, the rising restaurant count and online food service reliance boost tissue demand in the region.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

American Paper Converting Inc.

Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas.

Carmen Tissues SAE

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corp.

Good Goods Pty Ltd

JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Kruger Inc.

MPI Papermills Inc.

Paper Mart

Resolute Forest Products Inc.

The Cheeky Panda

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Co. The SCA Group LLC

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever PLC

METSA GROUP

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Sofidel Group

Amazon.com Inc.

Cascades Inc. - The company offers Paseo Baby Pure Soft, Paseo Smart, Livi Eco facial tissue, Livi Evo napkin tissue, and others.

Good Goods Pty Ltd - The company offers facial tissue, pocket handkerchiefs, toilet rolls, and others.

Analyst Review:

The Global tissue paper market is experiencing steady growth, with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6%. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness about household sanitation and hygiene, driving tissue product demand across various sectors including corporate workplaces, catering places, and hospitals. Concerns regarding bacterial and viral infections have led to a surge in demand for tissue products, as consumers seek convenient wiping solutions to combat germs and viruses.

Manufacturers in the industry are focusing on innovation, offering colored and textured products made from sustainably sourced materials such as wood fiber and recycled paper pulp. Companies like the WEPA Group are leading the market with eco-friendly toilet paper options infused with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera and almond oils. Procter & Gamble's Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues exemplify this trend towards health and hygiene-focused tissue products.

Moreover, the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants, is adopting specialty wipes to maintain hygiene standards. Major players like Marriot International and Bunzl R3 are prioritizing hygiene and cleanliness-related promotional campaigns to meet customer expectations. Additionally, initiatives by organizations such as the World Bank Group, like the Mauritania Water and Sanitation Sectoral Project, are addressing concerns related to deforestation and global warming by promoting sustainable practices in tissue production.

The tissue market encompasses various product types, including facial tissue, paper towels, wipes, bath & toilet tissue, and others. The bath & toilet segment, including products like cotton towels and napkins, is witnessing significant growth, driven by the tourism and hospitality sectors. Companies like Kimberly-Clark Corporation are introducing eco-friendly tissue products like Andrex Shea Butter toilet tissue to cater to the growing demand from residential and commercial end-users, contributing to a sustainable environment.

Market Overview:

The global tissue paper market exhibits a robust CAGR of 6%, driven by increasing demand for household sanitation and hygiene products. Hospitals also contribute significantly due to concerns about bacterial and viral infections. Manufacturers like Procter & Gamble lead in eco-friendly toilet paper production, catering to hotels, restaurants, and residential end-users. The market is witnessing a shift towards sustainable materials and products, with companies like Kimberly-Clark Corporation innovating with offerings like Andrex Shea Butter toilet tissue. Promotion of hygiene and cleanliness further bolsters market growth, aided by initiatives from organizations like the World Bank Group, ensuring a sustainable environment amidst concerns about deforestation and global warming.

Related Reports:

The wet tissue and wipe market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8.27 billion.

The global specialty paper market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.59 billion, at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2023 and 2028.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom:

SOURCE Technavio