Titan Cloud Climbs the Inc. 5000 Software Rankings, Driving Change in Fuel Management

Fuel Asset Optimization Leader Fuels Growth with Unified Supply Chain Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Cloud, the leading Fuel Asset Optimization software platform provider, climbs to No. 291 nationally in Software on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. The company's groundbreaking Fuel Asset Optimization platform is redefining the fuel supply chain for retailers, commercial and industrial giants, wholesalers, haulers, and government agencies. The end-to-end platform creates a more connected, efficient, and transparent fuel supply chain, from rack to dispenser, delivering significant cost savings and operational improvements.

"From product innovation to customer success, the Inc. 5000 honor is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire organization," said David Freese, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Titan Cloud. "This recognition affirms our relentless pursuit to revolutionize fuel management on a global scale. By creating a resilient and adaptable fuel ecosystem through our unified platform, Titan Cloud is championing a new era in the industry. We're not just building software; together with our customers, we are shaping the future of fuel management."

In today's highly competitive and fragmented fuel market, Titan Cloud's Fuel Asset Optimization platform offers unmatched oversight and command over the downstream fuel supply chain. By harnessing real-time data and advanced analytics, businesses can optimize inventory, cut operational costs, streamline logistics, and reduce fuel loss.

Titan Cloud's dominance in the fuel management industry is evidenced by a series of major customer wins and strategic partnerships, including:

Nation's Largest Grocer Selects Titan Cloud for Fuel Management

Titan Cloud secures strategic partnership with the largest supermarket operator in the U.S., with plans to implement its comprehensive fuel asset management solution across 35 states and 2,100 sites.



Titan Cloud secures strategic partnership with the largest supermarket operator in the U.S., with plans to implement its comprehensive fuel asset management solution across 35 states and 2,100 sites. Titan Cloud is the Go-to Fuel Platform for Mid-sized Enterprises

Mid-sized fuel retailers like Pops Mart and Times Oil turn to Titan Cloud to drive market expansion through strategic acquisitions. Leveraging Titan Cloud's platform, these companies are set to accelerate growth by optimizing operations, cutting costs, and scaling swiftly.



Mid-sized fuel retailers like Pops Mart and Times Oil turn to Titan Cloud to drive market expansion through strategic acquisitions. Leveraging Titan Cloud's platform, these companies are set to accelerate growth by optimizing operations, cutting costs, and scaling swiftly. Titan Cloud Expands Presence in Europe and North Africa

The acquisition of Suresite Wetstock and the Alvic Group partnership boost Titan Cloud's presence in Europe and North Africa, expanding service reach and delivering advanced Fuel Asset Optimization solutions to more customers.



The acquisition of Suresite Wetstock and the Alvic Group partnership boost Titan Cloud's presence in and , expanding service reach and delivering advanced Fuel Asset Optimization solutions to more customers. Titan Cloud Fuels Growth in the Middle East

Kuwaiti fuel marketer SOOR selects Titan Cloud for its digital fuel journey, further establishing the Middle East as a key growth region. Real-time analytics at Atlas stations enable SOOR to swiftly resolve fuel discrepancies and adhere to priority alarms, enhancing efficiency and profitability.

As one of the nation's fastest-growing companies, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Titan Cloud isn't just adapting to the future of fuel management—it's shaping it. This recognition highlights our dedication to driving meaningful change and transforming the fuel management landscape, delivering substantial benefits for our customers, and setting new industry standards.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Titan Cloud

Titan Cloud provides an industry-leading Fuel Asset Optimization software platform to help customers effectively decrease fuel supply and logistics costs, reduce environmental compliance risk, lower maintenance costs, and increase revenue. Entrusted by a customer base that includes the biggest names in the retail petroleum industry and commercial fleet market, Titan's software platform currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 85,000 facilities. Working with this extensive network enables Titan to provide its customers with compelling data and analytics that they can use to manage risk and fuel profit. Launched in 2012, the company is headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

