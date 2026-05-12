Titan Flood: Built to Tell the Truth and Provide More Affordable Flood Coverage

As the FEMA Review Council calls for an expanded private flood market, Tampa-based Titan Flood combines more affordable coverage with a commitment to giving homeowners an honest picture of their flood risk

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of Americans facing the financial burden of flooding, last Thursday brought meaningful change. The FEMA Review Council voted to send its final report and recommendations to the President, calling for reform of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) that will help homeowners understand their real flood risk, give them access to more affordable insurance with broader coverage and create a more financially stable flood insurance market.

The NFIP, designed in 1968 when private insurers were not writing flood insurance, is structurally outdated and now more than $20 billion in debt. A robust private flood market now exists, offering broader coverage and often lower premiums than the NFIP. The Council's report calls for a phased expansion of the private market, including a take-out program for existing NFIP policies and a centralized flood insurance marketplace. Titan Flood was built for exactly this market.

"The Council's report is not a future state for Titan. It is the operating environment we designed for," said Stephanie Lee, CEO and Founder of Titan Flood. "Our job is to make sure that as the private market grows to meet this moment, the homeowners and agents we serve have a partner that delivers more affordable coverage and the truth about location level flood risk."

Homeowners Deserve to Know the Truth About Their Flood Risk

The federal government's flood maps, many originating in the 1970s, significantly understate the true number of homes at serious risk of flooding. According to FEMA, approximately 13 million U.S. homes sit in high risk areas (zones beginning with A or V). But research from the private sector tells a different story. A recent study by researchers at the University of Alabama identified 34.5 million people at high or very high risk of flooding along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts alone.

The gap has real consequences:

More than one-third of NFIP flood claims come from properties FEMA does not classify as high risk.





Over the past 20 years, 99% of U.S. counties have experienced a flooding event.





Standard homeowners insurance policies generally do not cover flood damage.

"I have friends and neighbors here in Florida who tell me they don't need flood insurance because they aren't in a flood zone," said Lee. "What they actually mean is that FEMA's dated maps don't show them in a high risk zone. The technology to evaluate flood risk at the individual property level exists today. Homeowners deserve to know their real risk and to make informed decisions based on the truth." Homeowners can get an instant flood risk assessment and quote at titanflood.com.

Coverage That Protects Is Private

For homeowners who do carry flood insurance, the NFIP's coverage limits of $250,000 for the building and $100,000 for contents, set decades ago and unchanged for years, often fall far short of what it really costs to rebuild a home and replace what's inside it.

"After Hurricane Helene, I had friends in Tampa Bay who lost their homes," said Lee. "Some had NFIP policies, but maximum NFIP coverage of $250,000 doesn't rebuild a home in this market. They were left holding the gap themselves." Titan offers up to $2 million in residential flood coverage. Coverage built to better protect what homes actually cost to replace today.

More Affordable Coverage

Titan delivers more affordable flood insurance through algorithmic underwriting informed by rooftop-level geospatial intelligence, pricing flood risk at the individual property rather than relying on legacy zone-based maps. Titan policies often provide lower premiums than the NFIP, with broader coverage available.

A Stronger System for All Americans

The Council's recommendations envision a flood insurance market in which private insurers and the NFIP work together. Titan agrees. Not every home will find coverage in the private market today and the NFIP remains essential for properties and communities that depend on it. A modernized system, combining advanced single-risk CAT modeling, private capital and a strengthened NFIP, is how the United States closes the flood insurance gap and protects more American homeowners.

About Titan Flood

Titan Flood, Inc. is a private flood insurance company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, combining AI-driven algorithmic underwriting with rooftop-level geospatial intelligence to deliver more affordable coverage. Titan partners with thousands of insurance agents and homeowners carriers across the country and operates across 15 states covering more than 75% of the NFIP footprint. Titan policies are issued on A+ (Superior) rated paper, with strong financial backing from K2 Insurance Services. Titan Flood was founded in 2024 by Stephanie Lee, drawing on 30 years in property and casualty catastrophe insurance, including 15 years specifically in flood.

For more information, visit titanflood.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Black

[email protected]

888.306.2272

Stephanie Lee is available for media interviews regarding flood risk and the future of the private flood insurance market.

SOURCE Titan Flood